Constellation: Apple TV+'s New Sci-Fi Thriller Series Gets Trailer

Apple TV+ might be one of the newer streamers in the crowded field of entertainment platforms, but as they've proven with projects like For All Mankind, Foundation, and Severance, the platform has managed to deliver genre programming that's both incredibly ambitious and also that goes on to be critically praised. The platform's latest project, Constellation, looks to continue that trend of engaging storytelling that unfolds in a heightened reality, which also brings together top-tier talent, with this new series starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks. You can check out the trailer for Constellation below before it premieres on Apple TV+ on February 21st.

Per press release, "Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for Constellation, an upcoming eight-part conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama series starring Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, You Won't Be Alone, Lamb, What Happened to Monday) and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul). The action-packed space adventure will premiere globally on Wednesday, February 21st with the first three episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Wednesday through March 27th on Apple TV+.

"Created and written by Peter Harness (Wallander, The War of the Worlds), Constellation stars Rapace as Jo -- an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space -- only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

"The series also stars James D'Arcy (Marvel's Agent Carter, Oppenheimer), Julian Looman (Emily in Paris, The Mallorca Files) William Catlett (A Thousand and One, The Devil You Know), Barbara Sukowa (Voyager, Hannah Arendt), and introduces Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice. The series is directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (Shining Girls, The Morning Show, Breaking Bad), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall, The Experiment), and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar (Footnote, Our Boys).

"Produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV, the series is executive produced by David Tanner (Small Axe), Tracey Scoffield (Small Axe), Caroline Benjo (No Man's Land), Simon Arnal (No Man's Land), Carole Scotta (No Man's Land), and Justin Thomson (Liaison). MacLaren directs the first two episodes and executive produces the series with Rebecca Hobbs (Shining Girls) and co-executive producer Jahan Lopes for MacLaren Entertainment. Harness executive produces through Haunted Barn Ltd. The series was shot principally in Germany and was Series Produced by Daniel Hetzer (Munich – Edge of War) for Turbine Studios, Germany."

Constellation premieres on Apple TV+ on February 21st.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments!