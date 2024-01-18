Schmigadoon Cancelled at Apple TV+

Acclaimed musical comedy Schmigadoon! has been cancelled at Apple TV+, with an already-written third season now scrapped. Writer and producer Paul Cinco shared a statement with the show's audience on social media, thanking fans for their support and praising those who made the show happen, and suggesting -- but stopping short of actually saying -- that they may be looking for a new home for the project. The series, which stars Cecily Strong, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, and Keegan-Michael Key, is a musical comedy with a heavy emphasis on the musical element. According to Cinco, the planned third season would have featured 25 original songs.

In the series, a couple struggling through a rough patch decides to go backpacking to reconnect. While on the trip, they discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical setting -- and learn that they can't leave until they find true love. The second season allowed Schmigadoon itself to evolve, taking on musicals from the 1960s and '70s as well as the classics from the '40s.

"I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with season three of Schmigadoon! The season is written (including 25 new songs), but we unfortunately won't be making it," Cinco told fans in a statement. "Such is life. I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast & crew & writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal, & Apple for everythign they did to make it happen. It's a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I'm so grateful that we did. And to all the fans of the show out there -- thank you with all of my heart. Your love and support has meant so much, and the fact that you connected with our show, that it brought you some joy, means the world to me. This was tough news to get, but the optimist in me is convinced it's not the end of Schmigadoon...and maybe it's even a happy beginning."

Between seasons one and two, Comicbook.com actually had the chance to speak to Cecily Strong about the series. One of the questions we asked was, "Why pursue this musical satire show?" The star explained that one of their biggest concerns was nailing the tone.

"I go through all of those things every day, probably. I'm the right kind of lunatic for this show," Strong said. "Getting to be a part of this from early on, I felt like I really knew Melissa; she's an Aries, and it felt like Cinco was writing for me, in a sense. So it definitely felt like I will feel it if I know something's not right. And we got to the scenes we'd shoot and say, 'Maybe we should change this just a little bit; I don't think she would do that.' But there was no problem with me teasing this [genre] I love, ever, and then laughing at it and loving it and then crying with ... that's just all Cecily doing that, pretty much."

You can stream the first two seasons on Apple TV+.