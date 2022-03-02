Apple TV+ Renews Hit Series for Second Season Before First Season Finale

As one mystery ends, another is set to begin. Apple TV+ has yet another comedic hit on its hands, this time in the form of murder mystery series The Afterparty, from Chris Miller and Phil Lord. The series has received rave reviews in its first season and appears to have found a pretty substantial audience as well. Before the arrival of Friday’s Season 1 finale, Apple TV+ has ordered a second installment of The Afterparty.

The Afterparty follows a group of people at their high school reunion who get interrogated after one of their friends is found dead at the party. Each episode is told from a different character’s perspective and utilizes a different genre. The mystery of who killed Xavier (Dave Franco) will likely be solved in this weekend’s Season 1 finale, allowing the second season to potentially tell another story.

Tiffany Haddish will be returning for Season 2, reprising her role as Detective Danner. Given that information, it seems likely that The Afterparty will follow the anthology formula of Knives Out, allowing the detective to go from case to case. The first season of the series also stars Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Dave Franco, Zoe Chao, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, and Jamie Demetriou.

“I got to sing songs as Dewey Duck [in DuckTales], which was very fun, but this is like the first time where it’s not like, ‘All the way up here singing,’ it’s like, try your best to do well,” Schwartz told ComicBook.com in a recent interview, speaking on the challenge of his character’s musical number on the show. “Fiora Cutler, who was my vocal coach, was incredible and we had Kat Burns, who was my choreographer, and they were so loving and wonderful and made me feel confident enough to pull it off. And now that it’s done, I think I would 100% welcome some more [musical opportunies], but I just know how much more work is involved. Because to learn choreography, to learn to sing, and to sing along with it in real time, it’s just so draining. So I’ve gained so much respect for that whole world of dancers and singers and people who do it at the same time.”

The Season 1 finale of The Afterparty arrives on Apple TV+ on March 4th.