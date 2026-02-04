Martin Scorsese’s Classic Remake Is Becoming an Apple TV Thriller in 2026 (There’s a First Look & Release Date)

In 1991, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro terrorized audiences with a new version of the thriller Cape Fear, a film that earned De Niro an Oscar nomination for his chilling portrayal of Max Cady. Over three decades later, Scorsese is helping bring the story to the screen again, this time as a limited series for Apple TV. Much like Scorsese’s film, the Cape Fear TV show has attracted a talented, star-studded cast that includes the likes of Javier Bardem, Amy Adams, and Patrick Wilson. Bardem follows De Niro’s footsteps as Cady, and now fans have gotten their first look of him in the role.

Apple TV has officially released images from Cape Fear that showcase the three main leads. The streamer also announced that the show will have a two-episode premiere on June 5th. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Fridays until the finale on July 31st. Check out the images of Bardem, Adams, and Wilson in the space below:

Cape Fear Could Be the Next Great Apple TV Show

The peak streaming era may be over, but Apple TV has still established itself as a major player in this realm over the past handful of years. The streamer is home to a number of popular and critically acclaimed shows such as Ted Lasso, The Studio, Severance, Pluribus, and more. Viewers have come to associate the Apple TV brand with a high level of quality. Given the immense talent on both sides of the camera, Cape Fear looks like it could be the latest show to continue this tradition, giving viewers a tense experience over the summer.

With names like Scorsese and Steven Spielberg attached as executive producers, Cape Fear would be worth keeping an eye on, but what can truly elevate the series to another level is the cast. Bardem is the ideal choice to take on the role of Cady. The actor has plenty of experience playing chilling villains (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall), so he’ll be well within his wheelhouse on Cape Fear. Bardem also has a keen ability to inject a sense of charm and charisma into his characters, so there’s potential here for his Max Cady to be an unsettling presence. Adams and Wilson have earned several accolades throughout their careers as well, so there’s a lot of excitement about what they will bring to their roles.

Apple’s version of Cape Fear isn’t going to be just a straight retelling of Scorsese’s film. The creative team is putting fresh spins on the material. For instance, both Tom and Anna Bowden (Wilson and Adams, respectively) are lawyers in this iteration. Previously, only the husband was a lawyer, so Adams is playing a part that should have a great more deal of depth and intrigue to it. It will be interesting to see how the dynamic between the married couple unfolds as they confront the reality of Max Cady’s quest for vengeance. This new Cape Fear also promises to be an exploration of our current obsession with true crime programming, so there’s potential for some insightful commentary that will complement the already engrossing plot.

Assuming Cape Fear turns out as well as it sounds on paper, it could easily find itself in the running for several Emmys next awards season. The source material has already been brought to life memorably before, and now the creative team has more real estate to work with, giving them an opportunity to flesh out the characters and storylines in ways the movie couldn’t. It’ll be a tough task, but Apple’s Cape Fear has the potential to surpass Scorsese’s film in terms of quality and go down as the definitive adaptation. Fans will undoubtedly make comparisons between the two.

