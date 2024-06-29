Apple TV+'s Neuromancer Adds Briana Middleton to Cast

It was announced back in March that Apple TV+ was set to adapt William Gibson's award-winning novel, Neuromancer. At the time, it was revealed that the streamer had ordered a 10-episode series from co-creators Graham Roland and JD Dillard. Roland is signed on as showrunner while Dillard is expected to direct the pilot. In April, more news followed with the announcement that Callum Turner (Masters of the Air) would be leading the sci-fi drama. Yesterday, Deadline broke the news that Briana Middleton (The Tender Bar) has also joined the Neuromancer cast.

According to the report, Middleton is set to play Molly, "a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets."

What Is Neuromancer About?

(Photo: Ace)

The Nuermancer show is described as follows: "A damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly."

The book was Gibson's first novel, which was published in 1984. Not only was the book considered the start of the cyberpunk genre, but it won a Hugo Award, a Nebula Award, and the Philip K. Dick Award. It also has two sequels, Count Zero and Mona Lisa Overdrive. The Apple TV+ series is not the first attempt to adapt Gibson's novels, but the other projects never came to fruition.

Neuromancer is also not the first of Gibson's work to get the adaptation treatment. Amazon recently adapted The Peripheral into a series starring Chloe Grace Moretz. Gibson's short story, Johnny Mnemonic, was also adapted into a film starring Keanu Reeves. In that case, Gibson also wrote the screenplay.

Previously, Gibson addressed the Nuermancer show on social media, revealing to fans that he reads drafts and makes suggestions, but does not have veto power.

"I answer showrunner's and director's questions about the source material. I read drafts and make suggestions. And that's it, really, though my previous experience has been that that winds up being quite a lot of work in itself," Gibson wrote. "I don't have veto power. The showrunner and director do, because the adaptation is their creation, not mine. A novel is a solitary creation. An adaptation is a fundamentally collaborative creation, so first of all isn't going to 'be the book.' Particularly not the one you saw behind your forehead when you read the book, because that one is yours alone. So, for now, let's leave it at that."

Stay tuned for more updates about Nuermancer.