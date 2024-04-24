Neuromancer: Apple TV+'s Cyberpunk Series Finds Its Lead in Callum Turner

The Apple TV+ adaptation of William Gibson's Neuromancer has found its star. On Tuesday, it was announced that Callum Turner had been cast in the lead role of the series (via Variety). The 10-episode Neuromancer series was first announced back in January. The Neuromancer role will mark the second starring role in an Apple series for Turner, who previously starred in Masters of the Air alongside Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan.

In addition to Masters of the Air, Turner has previously appeared in the series Glue and BBC's 2016 adaptation of War & Peace. He's also appeared in various films, including the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Queen and Country, Green Room, and The Boys in the Boat.

What is Neuromancer About?

Apple describes Neuromancer following "a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets."

The series is based on Gibson's 1984 debut novel of the same name. The novel is credited with helping start the cyberpunk genre and went on to win a Hugo Award, a Nebula Award, and the Philip K. Dick Award. It also has two follow ups, Count Zero and Mona Lisa Overdrive.

Neuromancer comes from co-creators Graham Roland and JD Dillard. Roland will serve as showrunner. Dillard is directing the pilot. Both Roland and Dillard are serving as executive producers along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television, while Anonymous Content will executive produce along with Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment and Zack Hayden and Gibson.

"We're incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV+," Roland and Dillard said in a joint statement. "Since we became friends nearly ten years ago, we've looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. Neuromancer has inspired so much of the science fiction that's come after it and we're looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson's definitive 'cyberpunk' world."