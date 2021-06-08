Apple TV+ Trailer Teases Foundation, Ted Lasso Season 2 And More

✖

Apple has released a new Apple TV+ summer content trailer featuring new looks at the streaming service's upcoming Foundation series, Ted Lasso Season Two, and more. Other new looks include Invasion, The Shrink Next Door, Schmigadoon! and Mr. Corman, the upcoming Apple Original Film CODA, and the second seasons of The Morning Show, See, and Truth Be Told. These are all productions set to debut later this year. The trailer also includes new kids and families series like Wolfboy and the Everything Factory and Puppy Place and upcoming new episodes of Doug Unplugs. You can watch the trailer below.

Ted Lasso, which stars Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach who becomes the coach of an English football (soccer) club, has been a breakout success for Apple TV+. Apple previously released a trailer for the new season, which revealed its premiere date.

Foundation is Apple TV+'s adaptation of Isaac Asimov's seminal sci-fi trilogy. The series stars Lee Pace (Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy) and Jared Harris (The Expanse, Chernobyl) and takes place in a future where man has turned the galaxy into its empire. When one person (Harris) prophesizes the empire's fall, the emperor (Pace) seeks to silence him. The series is executive produced by David S. Goyer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, and Robyn Asimov.

Apple revealed the first Foundation trailer in 2020. It's been some time since we've received an update due to a production stoppage brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Yet, the series is still set to debut in 2021.

Asimov first published Foundation as eight short stories in Astounding Magazine from 1942 to 1950. He then reworked them into a trilogy of fixup novels beginning in 1951 with Foundation's publication, made up of the first four short stories. The other four were split between 1952's Foundation and Empire and 1953's Second Foundation. Asimov revisited Foundation in 1982 with the novel Foundation's Edge, then again in 1986 with the sequel Foundation and Earth. He then connected Foundation with his other major sci-works, the Robot series and the Galactic Empire series, via the prequels Prelude to Foundation in 1988 and Forward the Foundation in 1993. How much the Apple TV+ series will approach the scope of Asimov's full vision remains to be seen.

What do you think of the Apple TV+ trailer? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section.