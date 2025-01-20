Silo Showrunner Promises This Major Change for Season 3 (And Fans Will Be Relieved)

Silo Season 3 will differ from the show’s previous runs in a way that is certain to please fans. One of the few flaws audiences have pointed out has been Silo‘s abundance of extremely dark scenes. Defined by lots of browns, grays, and dim lighting, Silo‘s production design seamlessly evokes the story’s post-apocalyptic setting. However, this means the show is best watched with the lights off and the brightness turned up. Creator and showrunner Graham Yost recently told TVLine that Season 3 will address that problem.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

Silo Season 2 ended with the first flashback to the modern-day times, and the first hint of the world events that led to the dystopian future. It’s clear that Season 3 will therefore be jumping between the events happening in silo(s) and events of the past that influenced them. Yost has now confirmed that viewers can expect more daylight scenes than they’ve ever seen in the show:

“Yes, we will be outdoors, and we will be in the world, and there will be sunshine,” Yost said, referring to parts of Silo Season 3 taking place in the past, namely in Washington D.C. “We do go back to Silo 17,” he added. “And remember, they’ve got a very big power issue there, so they don’t have a lot of light.”

Yost also commented on the importance of varying the show’s locations. “Something that [executive producer/writer] Fred Golan said was, ‘Let’s make every effort to make the world that we see outside beautiful so that we’re reminded of what’s been lost,’” he said. When asked to explain why Silo Season 2 appears so dark, the showrunner attempted to clear the air. “Listen, I’m not going to defend it. It’s just the way it plays. And sometimes stuff looks one way in a dark editing room,” Yost said. “When we showed the first episode on a big screen in London, it looked fantastic, because motion picture screens are very bright. So I just encourage everyone to crank up the brightness [at home], and you’ll see a difference.”

Based on the book trilogy by Hugh Howey, Silo premiered in 2023 and just finished airing its sophomore season. The series’ narrative takes place far in the future when humans dwell in underground silos to escape airborne toxins on the Earth’s surface. The silo’s strict government allows anyone to go outside to “clean” if they state their wish to do so, however, the action always guarantees death. Silo stars Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols, a mechanic who becomes her silo’s sheriff. The investigation of her former lover’s murder prompts a chain reaction of events leading to a mass rebellion in Season 2. The shocking cliffhanger ending of Silo‘s second season saw Juliette make her long-awaited return to Silo 18 after surviving her cleaning and spending most of Season 2 at the desolated Silo 17. Following her confrontation with Mayor Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins), the two were engulfed in flames when trying to re-enter the silo with no on-screen confirmation of their fates. The finale’s closing scene took viewers back in time before the silos existed, and Season 3 is expected to expand on that plot line.

Yost’s affirmation that Silo Season 3 will look brighter on screens is a major relief. As amazing as the show is, it’s not always fun to max out the brightness on a computer, TV, phone, tablet, or other device in order to see everything. Fans have long complained about Silo‘s dim lighting, so it’s a good sign that the creative team has listened to feedback and aims to rectify the issue going forward. Beyond the visual aspects, the expansion of Silo‘s storyline into the past also presents to compelling opportunity for audiences to learn the context behind the dystopian society at the center of Seasons 1 and 2. So many questions are yet to be answered, and Silo fans can’t wait for Season 3 to premiere.

Silo Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+.