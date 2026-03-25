Apple’s Longest-Running Sci-Fi Masterpiece Climbs U.S. Streaming Charts Ahead of New Season This Week

Right before the release of its new season, the longest-running Apple TV sci-fi series shot into the top 10 of the streaming charts based on people catching up with the older seasons. While Apple TV doesn’t have the big blockbusters and network shows from yesteryear as streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max have, the streamer separates itself with some high-quality, critically acclaimed original series. This includes feel-good shows like Ted Lasso, mind-twisting thrillers like Severance, sci-fi masterpieces like Silo, and spy thrillers like Slow Horses. However, Apple TV’s most successful show is a sci-fi alternate history thriller called For All Mankind, and it’s about to release its fifth season.

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FlixPatrol reports that For All Mankind has moved into the top 10 most-watched TV shows this week, currently sitting in the ninth spot on the charts. This comes in the week that the new fifth season of the sci-fi series premieres, as people are catching up on the past few seasons to prepare for the new episodes.

For All Mankind Finally Preparing to Come to An End

Image Courtesy of Apple TV

This news also comes after Apple TV announced it renewed For All Mankind for a sixth and final season to wrap up the show’s storylines. For All Mankind is an interesting series that asks what would have happened if the Soviet Union had won the space race and reached the moon first. However, unlike many alternate history shows, this one then jumps several years into the future in each season and shows the characters as they age, and the next generation of astronauts steps into their place.

The fifth season, which premieres on Apple TV on March 27, shows that it will focus on lice on Mars, which has been colonized in this alternate world history. The actual time frame is a few years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist from For All Mankind Season 4. It will also focus on Sean Kaufman (Alex Poletov), who is Kelly (Cynthia Wu) and Alexei’s (Pawel Szajda) son. According to the synopsis, there is tension boiling between the people living on Mars and those back home on Earth, who demand law and order on the red planet.

The idea that the previous four seasons of For All Mankind are all trending on Apple TV is no surprise. The show has one of the highest critical grades of any series on Apple TV, with a 91% Roten Toamtoes score and an 82% audience rating. When taking out the first season (75%, 87%), it is even higher. The second and fourth seasons have perfect 100% critics’ scores, and all but the third season rank in the 80-90% range for the audience. It is also time to catch up before the fifth season, since Apple TV announced that the sixth season, which will premiere in 2027, will be the final for the popular sci-fi series.

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