Archer Characters That Deserve Spinoffs After The Final Season

FX's Archer is about to enter its final season, but that doesn't mean it has to be the end of the franchise as a whole. Across its fourteen-season run, Archer has built an entire twisted espionage world around its characters and their spy agency. In fact, Archer's irreverent take on canon has ironically left so many windows of opportunity open for franchise expansion, that it would be a real shame to waste it. Here are some Archer characters that deserve spinoffs after Season 14 ends:

Malory Archer (Photo: FX Networks) The easiest way to continue the Archer brand is by simply adding a first name to the title! Actress Jessica Walter sadly passed away in 2021, but the Archer series offered several exciting flashbacks to when Malory was a younger woman – so why not an entire spinoff series? A young Malory Archer starting out as a would-be actress and falling into her spy career would organically allow for recasting the voice actor, while the show could be a period piece send-up of outdated societal views and cringe Bond tropes, from a modern female perspective. Best of all, a Malory series could be framed in a way where discovering these stories (Malory's many lovers) has a hilariously profound effect on Sterling Archer.

Game of Tunts (Photo: FX Networks) Another fun part of Archer lore has been the sordid history of Cheryl Tunt (Judy Greer). Over the course of the series, Cheryl (or her relatives) have made enough offhanded references to mad and/or murderous moments in the family history that we can't help but want to see more. If the makers of Archer want a spinoff that is at once in-universe but totally new in concept, then examining how the Tunt Family amassed their fortune – and all the backstabbing drama to keep it – would be a great way do it. Plus, with HBO's Succession having also been a massive hit in its final season this year, doing a wild, over-the-top Archer Universe send-up of that show would be great.

P•A•M (Photo: FX Networks) Of all the people who work with Archer, Pamela Poovey has arguably had the wildest character development over the course of the series – enough so that it warrants further exploration. After starting out the series as the ISIS Spy Agency H.R. Director, it was slowly but surely revealed that Pam's past contains everything from being a farm girl to an underground fighting and racing champ and top-scoring field agent. A spinoff focused on Pam could be a fun way for the series to go full Better Call Sall – i.e., serving as a prequel, interquel, and sequel to main Archer series from Pam's always-surprising perspective.

Meet the Barrys (Photo: FX Networks) Sterling Archer's longtime colleague/nemesis/friend Barry Dylan has also been on a wild ride throughout the series – going from a fellow spy that Archer injured to a murderous cyborg that tried to kill Archer or ruin his life, on numerous occasions. However, last seen Archer and Barry buried the hatchet; assuming there's some resolution to Barry's story in the final season, his cyborg status is something that allows for any number of shifts in time and show concept. No matter what the framework is, the real hook of the show is the odd-couple horror-comedy of Barry dealing with his "Other Barry" split personality, which never seems quite as dead or dormant as Archer and co. would like.

Who is Conway Stern? (Photo: FX Networks) One of Archer's longest-running gags is actually a pretty good springboard to a fun spinoff series. "Conway Stern" is the mysterious espionage operator that has shown up and either challenged or outright beaten Archer and co. on several occasions throughout the series. The joke is that Conway's identity and true allegiances are never revealed to Archer – perfectly vague clay from which to shape a spinoff show focused on Conway (and his increasing array of robotic limbs).

Figgis (Photo: FX Networks) The biggest (meta) joke that Sterling Archer could have played on him is Cyril Figgis becoming the James Bond of his own show, as he steps out to make his own name as a (not-so-)elite spy agent. While Cyril was often the butt of the joke in Archer, he nonetheless demonstrated actual James Bond-style spy skills – as well as a penchant for 007's Lothario ways. It would still be Archer – but definitely not the same kind of show, at all.