Archer Releases New Trailer for Final Season

Archer is gearing up for the premiere of its 14th and final season with FX later this month, and now the animated series is setting up for an "epic climax" with the newest teaser trailer for the final episodes! It was surprisingly announced earlier this year that Archer would be returning for Season 14 of the long running series, but that it would also serve as the final outing for it overall. There have been many changes both on-screen and behind the scenes over the years, so it seems like the team behind it all is ready to show off its final climax.

Following the release of the first full trailer for the final episodes earlier this month, Archer is really amping up the promotional train for its final season with a new teaser trailer for Archer Season 14. The trailer teases not only a bit of how it's all going to look now that Lana is in charge of the Agency (along with brief glimpses of a new member of the team for the final outing), but also plenty of spy action as the series ramps up for its final missions. You can check out the new teaser trailer for Archer Season 14 below as shared by FX:

How to Watch Archer's Final Season

Archer Season 14 will be premiering on FXX on August 30th at 10:00PM ET/PT with two back-to-back episodes airing for the debut (which will also be available for streaming on Hulu the following day after their initial broadcast). Joining the returning main voice cast and staff for the final season is Natalie Dew as Zara Khan, a new spy that Lana hires when she starts her new regime. As for what to expect from the final episodes, FX teases Archer Season 14 as such, "Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn't so cut and dry."

If you wanted to catch up with the entire run of the series before it all comes to an end, you can currently stream all 13 previous seasons of Archer with Hulu. What are you hoping to see in Archer's final episodes? Can you believe it's really ending? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!