Archer Renewed for Season 12

Archer will return for another season. FXX on Wednesday announced that it has renewed the Emmy Award-winning animated comedy series for a 12th season. Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment made the announcement. Season 12 is expected to premiere in 2021 on FXX and FX on Hulu. “Archer is back in a big way this season, with viewership up as the Emmy Award-winning spy series returns to its roots and begins to plot a 12th season next year,” said Grad in a press release. “Our thanks to Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions for keeping Archer as fun as ever and true to form. Together with its unbelievable voice cast, Archer is set to give fans another great season.”

Season 11 is currently airing, with a new episode debuting tonight, Wednesday, October 21st at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. The episode will become available to stream on Thursday on FX on Hulu. The seventh episode of the season is titled “Caught Napping.” When AJ is kidnapped, it’s up to Archer to get her back and keep Lana’s rampage pointed in the right direction. Mark Ganek wrote the episode.

Through five episodes, the current season of Archer is averaging 2.43 million Total Viewers per episode across all linear and non-linear platforms, a +32% increase over the previous season. Season 11 consists of eight episodes in total. The finale airs on October 28th.

FXX describes Archer as "an animated, half-hour comedy that, in its 11th season, follows Sterling Archer and his return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that?"

The show's voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin as the newly awakened secret agent, “Sterling Archer;” Aisha Tyler as super spy, “Lana Kane;” Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and spymaster, “Malory Archer;” Judy Greer as the surprisingly well-adjusted assistant, “Cheryl/Carol Tunt;” Chris Parnell as the newly-minted alpha male, “Cyril Figgis;” Amber Nash as the lovable comrade in arms, “Pam Poovey;” Adam Reed as the consummate professional, “Ray Gillette;” and Lucky Yates as the unscrupulous scientist, “Algernop Krieger.”

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.