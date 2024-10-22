Totally Spies Season 7 Previews U.S. Debut With Brand-New Promo

Totally Spies! is coming back with a brand new season after many years, and the animated series is getting ready for its United States return with a new trailer showing it off. Totally Spies! made a surprising comeback ten years after the series originally ended its run after six seasons. The animated series picked up right from where things left off with Sam, Alex, and Clover, and fans in France have been able to enjoy these new episodes as of earlier this year. But Season 7 has been setting up for its full international rollout with Cartoon Network in various territories, and it’s all going to have a new coat of paint to show it all off.

Totally Spies! might have been a modest hit when it aired with ABC Family and Cartoon Network in the United States back in the early 2000s, but it was a much bigger deal in international territories to the point where it eventually released six seasons and a feature film. Season 7 of the animated series acts as a bit of a reboot with a new English dubbed cast behind it all, new characters, new designs and more, and you can check out how it all looks with the new trailer for Totally Spies! Season 7 in the video above.

What to Know for Totally Spies Season 7

Totally Spies! Season 7 premiered in France earlier this Spring and ran for 26 episodes. The new season reintroduces fans to its main spy trio of Sam, Alex, and Clover, but there are some new faces joining their side as they take on new villains and more. The new season will first be airing with Cartoon Network UK some time this November, and will then be making its Cartoon Network U.S. debut some time in January 2025, but concrete release dates have yet to be announced for either release as of the time of this publication. The new season was first announced to be in the works back in 2022, and quickly moved forward into production shortly after. Produced by Zodiak Kids & Family Studio France, the series first premiere with its French cast before getting an English dubbed release.

Unfortunately, the cast from the previous English dub release won’t be returning for the new episodes as previously confirmed by Jennifer Hale, who voiced Sam in the first series, “Oh man, it’s so disappointing. We did that show for [six] seasons, Andrea [Taylor] and I…I was contacted, I want to say… a little while ago, I don’t remember the exact dates, and asked if I would work nonunion. And I said I can’t, I choose to support my union and my community, but please reach out, maybe we can figure something out that would respect the union and allow us to stay on the show. And I never heard anything back. There wasn’t an effort to work anything out, which was disappointing.”

What’s Next for Totally Spies?

Totally Spies! Season 7 has already been such a hit with just its broadcast in France alone that the revival series has already announced that Season 8 is now in the works. There has yet to be a release window revealed for the new season as of the time of this publication, but there will likely be new episodes before too long. But that’s not the only new project for the franchise in the works either as Totally Spies! is also in the works on an official live-action feature TV series.

Now in development for a release with Amazon with Will Ferrell serving as executive producer alongside Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor for Gloria Sanchez Productions, Totally Spies is eyeing a late 2025 release for its live-action series debut. No talent or writer are currently attached to the new live-action adaptation, but it is reportedly being developed as a “Young Adult adaptation” of the animated original featuring the same main trio of Sam, Alex, and Clover in their first year of college.