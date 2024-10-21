Goosebumps: The Vanishing First Look Teases the Terror of the New Season

Hulu and Disney+ released the first look at Goosebumps: The Vanishing during their New York Comic Con panel on Sunday. Adapted from R.L. Stine’s iconic middle-grade series that generations of readers have come to love, Former Friends star David Schwimmer is set to helm the season as Anthony, a divorced father of two kids who spend the summer with him in his mysterious home.

“I want you to have a really fun and also safe summer out here. I only have one rule: stay out of the basement,” Schwimmer’s Anthony says in the trailer. As the children begin to innocently question why, a clip of Anthony and what appears to be a vine-like plant wrapping around his arms is shown.

Set to release in January 2025, Goosebumps: The Vanishing follows Anthony’s twin children Cece (Jayden Bartels) and Devin (Sam McCarthy) Brewer who visit him in Gravesend, Brooklyn. Per the synopsis, “a threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery.

As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends — Alex (Francesca Noel), CJ (Elijah M. Cooper) and Frankie (Galilea La Salvia) — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.” Ana Ortiz and and Stony Blyden also star as Jen and Trey, respectively.

Season 1 of the anthology received relatively mixed reviews online when it was released last year but despite that, a second season was greenlit earlier this year during the Television Critics Association winter press tour which hosted a Disney Branded Television presentation. According to Disney, the premiere received 4.2 million total views globally in its first three days across Disney+ and Hulu.

It follows Justin Long who plays an English teacher at Port Lawrence High School who inherits the Biddle House as well as the possessed spirit of Harold Biddle, a teenager who tragically passed several decades prior. As a group of five local students find that things are shrouded in mystery in their town, they unearth dark secrets of their parents’ past.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing is produced by Sony Pictures Television, the Disney Branded Television series was developed by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman, with Hilary Winston and Letterman showrunning. All three serve as executive producers alongside Neal H. Moritz, Iole Lucchese, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Caitlin Friedman, Erin O’Malley, James Eagan, and Karl Frankenfield. Goosebumps: The Vanishing helms from Sony Pictures Television, Disney Branded Television, Original Film, Stoller Global Solutions, and Scholastic Entertainment.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing premieres all eight episodes on Friday, January 10th, 2025, across Disney+ and Hulu.