The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Revisits Momo With First Trailer: Watch

The Apothecary Diaries has been a quiet success for years, but thanks to its anime, the drama has blown up online. Toho Animation Studio and OLM came together to bring Momo to the screen with unexpected success. The period piece quickly became one of top anime series of 2023, and it did not take long for The Apothecary Diaries to earn a season two order. Now, we have been given a first look at The Apothecary Diaries‘ comeback, and the trailer brings our favorite eunuch center stage.

Yes, the time has come. Jinshi is ready to return to television, and you know the gorgeous eunuch is bringing Momo along with him. The pair went viral in 2023 for their outrageous chemistry, and The Apothecary Diaries will reunite the two in 2025.

THE APOTHECARY DIARIES WILL RETURN IN 2025

As you can see, the first trailer for The Apothecary Diaries season two is live, and it confirms the hit anime will return in January 2025. Fans were certainly hopeful for a quick turnaround, but even to veteran fans, the anime is on a fast track. The Apothecary Diaries closed season one in March 2024, so it has only been a few months since the finale went live. But somehow, the show’s team found a way to speed up The Apothecary Diaries.

For those curious about season two, The Apothecary Diaries is about to dive into its imperial court. As you know from season one, Jinshi has a lot of sway in the Inner Palace, and he is the one ensuring the Emperor’s lineage is secure. We have been teased about the pair’s connection for ages, and The Apothecary Diaries season two will double down on that tie. Of course, Jinshi will pair this secret drama with new cases involving Momo. And if we had to guess, the pair will continue their flirting whether they realize it or not.

If you need to catch up on The Apothecary Diaries, don’t sweat it. The show is easy enough to find over on Crunchyroll. The anime is available both subbed and dubbed, of course. And for those who listen to the English dub, you should remember the voice of Jinshi also oversees Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen. It will blow your mind, no lie.

HOW THE APOTHECARY DIARIES BECAME A BREAKOUT HIT

With a solid debut under its belt, The Apothecary Diaries is a definite hit, but fans did not necessarily see the push coming. Hype for the anime was high given its stunning color palette, but The Apothecary Diaries is not your traditional success. Created in October 2011, the series began as a light novel by Natsu Hyuga. The romantic drama has some gorgeous art, but what really drew in fans was its period mysteries. From imperial poisonings to courtesan plots, the light novel has it all.

Of course, the popularity of The Apothecary Diaries sparked the manga industry’s interest, and it did so after a long wait. In 2017, the series earned its first manga under Square Enix before Shogakukan ordered its own manga. These series were so successful that an anime committee was formed to bring Momo to life, and the rest is history.

With season two on the horizon, The Apothecary Diaries has big expectations to fill. Only time will tell if OLM and Toho Animation Studio can keep up with the series while fast tracking episodes. The anime industry is notorious overworked and its employees are underpaid. A passion project like The Apothecary Diaries is only as successful as its production schedule. So as we face season two, we are keeping our fingers crossed for the very best.

