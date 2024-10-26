The Witcher’s Freya Allan Wraps Season 4 Filming and Reveals Special Wrap Gift

Production on The Witcher’s anticipated season 4 seems to be winding to a close, and Ciri star Freya Allan is celebrating in somewhat of a Witcher tradition. Allan took to Instagram to thank her fellow Rats co-stars for a great season, calling it “the most special season” in her post, but Allan wasn’t done. Allan also shared portraits she created of her co-stars, which she then gave as wrap gifts. If that sounds a bit familiar, there was previously a tradition where Henry Cavill would send a wrap gift after production ended, and now Allan has put her own twist on it (H/T Redanian Intelligence).

The portraits she revealed were of Mistle (Christelle Elwin), Iskra (Aggy K. Adams), Giselher (Ben Radcliffe), Reef (Juliette Alexandra), Kayleigh (Fabian McCallum), and Asse (Connor Crawford), which you can see in the Instagram post below. In that post she wrote, “Mistle, Iskra, Giselher, Reef, Kayleigh, Asse. I love you all. Thank you for the most special season of @witchernetflix”.

There are also photos of Allan celebrating some time with several members of the cast, but then there’s a post showing Allan giving the portrait in a frame to Adams, which you can see right here (via @sixofzoya). It’s awesome that they had such a great time on set, and it bodes well for the show when fans finally get to see the fourth season play out.

Something Special

Ciri met The Rats in the final episode of Season 3, and her storyline with them is set to be a major part of season 4 and beyond. While we likely have a bit of a wait to see that come to life on the screen (filming on season 4 is supposed to wrap towards the end of this month after all), we do have some hints as to what fans can expect from the group courtesy of interview with Casting Director Sophie Holland.

“I had a really lovely opportunity recently with a very special – almost standalone – episode of season four of The Witcher, which is exploring a completely new group of people. We were able to find almost all new talent,” Holland told Deadline. “We found a boy called Connor Crawford for The Continental, who had all of his scenes with Mel Gibson in the bunker of the hotel, and we were able to put him in this group of kids in The Witcher. He is very special. The whole group is very exciting in terms of talent: Christelle Elwin, Juliette Alexandra, Ben Radcliffe. You meet the characters in season three and then they come into their own in season four.”

Season 4 will supposedly wrap this month, and that will be followed by a four month break. Then filming will begin on season 5, which was previously revealed to be the final season of the main show. There have been talks of other spinoff projects, and animated films like Nightmare of the Wolf seem to still be continuing, but time will tell what else is in store for the franchise. For now though we still have two big seasons to look forward to and whatever happens in the video games as well, so there are lots of options for fans of the franchise.

