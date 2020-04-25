Don't Be Surprised If Marvel's Disney+ Shows Get Delayed Too

✖

At this rate, you might want to brace yourselves — it's increasingly likely the first batch of Marvel shows for Disney+ will eventually be bumped from their current release dates. Friday afternoon, Disney announced its second major shift in a release schedule, a move which saw Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness get pushed back nearly a full six months. In fact, in a weird twist of fate, it ended up jumping Thor: Love and Thunder and will now release after the much-anticipated Taika Waititi film. So, what's this all mean for Marvel Studios' first earnest foray into the world of television?

For starters, it was expected both WandaVision and Loki would lead directly into Sam Raim's Doctor Strange sequel. Should the respective Disney+ shows hold their release dates, that means Doctor Strange 2 would debut a full year after Loki hits the airwaves. Not only that but now you've got Love and Thunder being ahead of Strange — a move you'd think would pose an interesting challenge to the storytelling within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though it's far from confirmed, one might speculate Tom Hiddleston's Asgardian God of Mischief would make an appearance.

Storytelling aside, there are then the physical limitations posed by production delays throughout the world. As The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's Sebastian Stan puts it, the series still had a few weeks left in principal photography before it was set to wrap the shoot. Combine that fact with rumors suggesting Marvel Studios isn't planning on filming again until September, then it's pretty evident the first MCU show on Disney+ won't make it's expected release in August.

As WandaVision has already held its wrap party with cast and crew, perhaps that series is further along than its currently-scheduled predecessor. If WandaVision has enough complete now and post work continues remotely through the shutdown, there's a scenario in which the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany vehicle could swap spots and Stan and Anthony Mackie's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Then again, a move like that would push WandaVision further away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, should that be one of your primary concerns.

Either way, it would seem it won't be too long until we find out the fate of these Disney+ shows, especially should the House of Mouse want to get their marketing plans in order.

