Armor Wars: Don Cheadle Offers Update on Status of Series

With the Marvel TV machine humming right along on Disney+, creating massive viral hits with each new outing, fans are of course wondering what the plan is for Armor Wars, the spinoff to the wildly successful Iron Man franchise that will follow Rhodey (Don Cheadle) into the next chapter of his time as War Machine. The soldier-turned-outlaw-turned-Avenger is the center of a Disney+ series planned for 2022, and according to Cheadle he doesn't know anything that he could spoil at this point...but he will soon. He suggests that it's a matter of weeks before he meets with the creative team behind the series to break story.

While it has been close to a decade since the last Iron Man feature film, Rhodey is a different story. The character appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"All I know is that we’re going to go into the room in a couple of weeks and actually start trying to break the spine of the story and figure out who, what, when, and where for all of it," Cheadle told Collider during an interview in support of Space Jam: A New Legacy. "It's super early in the development stages so I couldn’t even spoil it if I wanted to. I don’t know what happens."

There are very few details yet in terms of what Armor Wars will be, and it seems very unlikely to be a close adaptation of the Marvel Comics storylines of the same name. Marvel Studios has not announced a creative team for Armor Wars. A post-credits scene ending the Falcon and Winter Soldier finale seemed to hint at a role for Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), who might be selling government secrets and prototype weapons to Rhodes and Stark's old enemy Justin Hammer (Iron Man 2's Sam Rockwell).

Armor Wars is dated TBD and will debut on Disney+.

