Sylvester Stallone in The General First Look Released by Paramount+

Paramount+ just gave fans a look at Sylvester Stallone as The General in Tulsa King. In the original series, Dwight "The General" Manfredi is heading to Oklahoma. The mafia has exiled him there and he's going to have to make the best of it. Prestige drama has done well for the streamer as titles like Yellowjackets, The Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883 have been heralded by fans and critics alike. However, one of the big draws for Tulsa King is the presence of a venerated star like Stallone. He'll bring some lived-in qualities to Manfredi as he adjusts to an entirely different landscape than the one he came up in. Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter are co-creating the series for Paramount. They actually helped get Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 off the ground as well. They've got even more fun coming down the hatch as well. Check out the actor as The General down below.

Here's what the platform tweeted, "Here's your first look at @TheSlyStallone as New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfred in the new #ParamountPlus Original Series, @TulsaKing."

Paramount+ describes the series right here: "Tulsa King (wt) follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he's released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

"Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots."

Are you excited for the brand new show on Paramount+? Let us know down in the comments!