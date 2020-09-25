Arrowverse Fan Creates Epic Justice League Poster

✖

The Arrowverse's Justice League stands together -- along with Mia Queen, the daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak, in a new fan poster for Justice League by artist Sonia Kupi. Kupi posted the image to the Arrow subreddit. The image, which you can see below, features the Justice League as seen at the end of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" -- Superman (here seen with a slight costume tweak, including a new belt and a backwards "S" on his chest), Supergirl, Martian Manhunter, The Flash, White Canary, Batwoman, and Black Lightning -- along with Mia and John Diggle as Green Lantern. Looming over all of them is a large shot of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), with the caption "they honor him by fighting."

Of course, in the time since the Justice League was established, Ruby Rose dropped out of Batwoman, fans discovered that Supergirl was set to end after the upcoming season, and it seems unlikely at this point that Green Arrow and the Canaries will go to series. That almost makes this poster feel more like an Elseworlds than any kind of story fans might have to look forward to.

You can see the poster here:

While Superman, The Martian Manhunter, The Flash, and numerous other major Arrowverse characters have a long history with the Justice League in the comics, The CW has thus far been unable to use the name, likely due to entanglements related to the movie. The Justice League is regularly referenced on DC Universe's Titans and Doom Patrol, but more as a cultural touchstone rather than as characters we might see in the flesh.

That might change, of course, since new management at Warner Bros. and DC seem to believe that leaning into the multiverse idea is a strength of the brand. This seemingly means the days of having to write someone out of the Arrowverse because they have a movie coming might be over, and that big concepts like ARGUS, STAR Labs, or the Justice League can appear in both without anybody getting anxious about brand confusion.

The multiverse was cut off from the heroes of the Arrowverse following the "Crisis," although it's still out there -- and now, we know, it includes the DC films, since Ezra Miller's Flash made a cameo during the event's fourth hour.

It's hard to argue against the idea that a Justice League movie -- even if that's basically what "Crisis" was in some ways -- featuring characters that fans have loved for almost a decade couldn't be a compelling watch. Maybe one day, HBO Max will give fans Greg Berlanti's Justice League and lure the wayward stars back to their roles.

In any case, the Arrowverse shows will resume production soon with an eye on a January 2021 premiere slate -- just weeks after the planned theatrical release of Wonder Woman 1984.