Ash Christian, Emmy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Dies at 35

Ash Christian, an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker has passed away at 35. The producer and filmmaker founded Cranium Entertainment and had a number of projects in the hopper this summer. Variety reports that he died in his sleep in Puerto Vallarta. Christian had been making films since he was 14 years old. He wrote, directed, and starred in the feature film that would catapult him onto the scene at 19. Fat Girls premiered at Tribeca Film Festival back in 2006 and nabbed him an L.A. Outfest award for outstanding emerging talent. Then, in 2014, Christian would bring him a Daytime Emmy for his short-format daytime program, mI Promise. Fans might remember him from stints on Law and Order and The Good Wife.

His producing partner Anne Clements told Variety about her friend, “Ash was a great friend, colleague and partner in crime. He was a champion of indie film and filmmakers and his love of the process of putting movies together was infectious. My heart goes out to his family, especially his mother. The world lost one of the good ones.”

Jordan Yale Levine was also a producing partner with a ton of nice things to say to the publication about Christian, “With Ash, work was always fun. That’s the effect he had on people. I will miss my good friend dearly, as I know so many others will as well. The world has lost a talented writer/director/producer, but most importantly, a great person who had so much more life to live.”

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images