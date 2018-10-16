Asking The ‘Charmed’ Reboot Stars About Their Superhero Ambitions

In one of the most notorious episodes of the long-running supernatural drama Charmed, the three sisters at the center of the show were transformed into superheroes by a young witch who was using the ability to transform things with his mind.

The episode, 2002’s “Witches in Tights,” was a bizarre, campy, and fun episode of television that left fans and critics scratching their heads — especially after the witch in question, Kevin, was essentially kidnapped by the all-knowing Whitelighters and his wondrous abilities never used again during the series.

So, of course, how could we resist asking the stars of the Charmed reboot what superhero they would play if they had a chance?

“It’s on my bucket list,” said Melonie Diaz, adding, “I want to be Lois Lane.”

Diaz, of course, appeared in The Belko Experiment, a movie written by James Gunn. Gunn, who wrote and directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films, is currently working on a script for Suicide Squad 2, so Diaz may have an in — especially if he gets the director’s chair, which he is expected to do if Warner Bros. moves ahead with his script.

Sarah Jeffery told us that she would like to do “something in the vein of Black Panther, where culture is a big part of the movie.”

Jeffery, best known for Descendants, also has a single degree of separation between herself and something that fits right into her description: China Anne McClain (also from The Descendants) appears on Black Lightning on The CW.

“I want to be Catwoman,” said Madeleine Mantock, who does not have the same direct connection to a superhero franchise but who has spent much of her career doing superhero-adjacent work like Into the Badlands, Edge of Tomorrow, and The CW’s own The Tomorrow People.

The series, which already has earned a full season order at the network, has been met with some blowback from fans of the original series. But as The CW president Mark Pedowitz explained earlier this year, there’s more than enough of a reason to look forward to the reboot.

“Hopefully they would give this new cast a chance.” Pedowitz said during a call to reporters earlier this morning. “It is not quite the same, yet there are many similarities. Hopefully they’ll give it a shot. We are happy with who we cast, we think it’s a nice mix. We’re thrilled that Jennie Snyder Urman has reimagined it somewhat and I can only say to fans: Before you make a decision, watch the series.”

The new series is being developed by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Urman along with Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, who are listed as executive producers. Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, and Carter Covington are also listed as executive producers on the project.

Charmed stars Melone Diaz (Mel Pruitt), Madeleine Mantock (Macy), Sarah Jeffery (Maggie), Rupert Evans (Harry), Ellen Tamaki (Nico), Ser’Darius Blain (Galvin), and Charlie Gillespie (Brian).

Charmed

airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT following episodes of Supergirl on The CW.