Assassin’s Creed Live-Action Netflix Series Reveals Major Details (And It’s Answering a Big Franchise Question)

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is headed to live-action once more courtesy of Netflix, and over the past few weeks, we’ve started to see the series assemble its cast. What we haven’t seen is more details regarding the plot, the location, and the era the story takes place in, but that’s now thankfully beginning to change, as major new details regarding all of those elements have finally come to light, and one part in particular is answering a big franchise question.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A number of major details have surfaced courtesy of Production Weekly (via What’s On Netflix), which revealed the full synopsis for the series. In that synopsis it’s revealed that the Assassin’s Creed live-action series will be exploring Ancient Rome, which is a first for the series, and due to when these events take place, the series will likely answer several frachise questions, including how the Assassin’s Guild confronted Nero, what effect the Great Fire of Rome had on the Order, and what happened to Rome’s Assassin’s in the aftermath of the series. You can find the official synopsis below.

“Set in the vast and volatile world of Ancient Rome—an era yet untouched by the franchise—the new series plunges players into the political shadows of Nero’s early reign. As the young emperor tightens his grip on power, his famed tutor and advisor, Seneca the Younger, struggles to curb Nero’s darker impulses. When whispers of corruption, betrayal, and a mysterious hidden order begin to spread through the palaces and forums of Rome, a new assassin emerges from the fringes of the Empire. Tasked with uncovering a conspiracy that entwines Nero’s ascent, Seneca’s uneasy influence, and a plot that reaches from the imperial court to the city’s underbelly, the assassin must navigate shifting loyalties and deadly intrigue. Set between 54–68 AD, this chapter explores the birth of tyranny—and the blade poised to reshape history.”

Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed Series Could Reveal What Happened To Rome’s Assassins Order

It’s important to note that while the franchise has never explored Ancient Rome or the time period between 54 and 68 AD, the franchise has previously explored Rome itself. That happened in the Ezio-led Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, which follows Ezio as he attempts to take down the Borgias in their headquarters in Rome.

One of the challenges of Brotherhood is that over the years, the Assassin’s Order in Rome has been severely depleted and whittled down, so Ezio sets out to recruit new members and build the order back up to a point where it can actually stand against the Borgias and the Templars overall. While we get hints about what happened to the Order and why it fell on hard times in their battle against the Templars, the new live-action series could answer more specific questions about what happened to the Order over time and how it fell on such hard times by the time Brotherhood rolled around.

Part of that will likely be tied to Nero, who is the Emperor during the time period of the new series. There are several major events and battles during his time as Emperor, but one of the most notable is the Great Fire of Rome, which happens towards the end of the timeframe in which the series takes place. That fire decimated a massive part of Rome, and he would end up building the Domus Aurea over the ashes. We wouldn’t be surprised if we see that play into the series at some point in time as well.

Other points of note are that the series will feature a brand new Assassin, so don’t expect Ezio to show up at any point, even in the more fantastical elements that Assassin’s Creed is known for. The show will also feature shifting loyalties and deadly intrigue for the new Assassin to navigate, and Nero’s ties to the Templars are also teased throughout the synopsis.

The Assassin’s Creed Live-Action Series currently has no release date.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!