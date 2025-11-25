Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed Series Reveals First Major Casting

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series has experienced immense success in the world of video games and has also spawned a number of expansions in the worlds of comics, tabletop games, toys, and collectibles. One place it hasn’t been able to make a dent though is in film or television despite previous attempts, but now Netflix is giving it a go with a new live-action series, and the first major casting for the series has now been revealed.

A report from Deadline has revealed that Euphoria and Bikeriders star Toby Wallace is the first person cast in the Assassin’s Creed live-action series. Wallace will reportedly be playing the series co-lead, but there’s no word on the character’s name or any other details outside of being a leading series star.

The series is expected to start production in Italy in 2026, and while that would suggest the location of the series as well, that hasn’t been outright confirmed. It’s also not known which time period the series will take place, or if it will include a certain beloved Ezio Auditore, who is one of the franchise’s most popular protagonists.

If the live-action series did decide to focus on Ezio’s story, it would be a major way to get longtime fans on board, though it would also bring substantial pressure to get the series right. While there are plenty of fan favorite Assassins in the games, few, if anyone, are at the height of Ezio.

Roberto Patino and David Wiener will serve as show runners on the new series, and they will also be executive producing alongside Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, Genevieve Jones, and Matt O’Toole. As for Wallace, in addition to Bikeriders and Euphoria, he also appeared in Ron Howard’s Eden, Charles Williams’ Inside, Justin Lin’s Last Days, and Danny Boyle’s FX series Pistol.

This will be the latest attempt to bring onscreen success to the franchise outside of gaming, and it will hopefully go much better than the previous attempt. Despite featuring the talents of actors like Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, and Jeremy Irons, the Assassin’s Creed live-action film from 2016 didn’t fare well in critical reception or sales at the box office.

The Assassin’s Creed movie held a budget of $125 million and would go on to bring in over $240 million worldwide. After the film’s reception, another installment never happened, but the franchise has continued to be a juggernaut in the gaming space. The most recent iteration of the series is this year’s Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, which features the story of a Samurai and a Shinobi set in feudal Japan.

There’s currently no release date for the Assassin’s Creed live-action series.

