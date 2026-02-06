Baldur’s Gate 3 TV Series In The Works From The Last of Us Co-Creator (But That’s Not Even The Best Part)

Baldur’s Gate 3 set the blueprint for what future Dungeons & Dragons video games should be, and deliver an epic story and beloved roster of characters that resonated with both critics and fans. That’s why some were obviously a bit disappointed when Larian Studios stepped away from the world of D&D for another project, but things are looking up, as there’s a new Baldur’s Gate 3 TV series in the works, and it’s from the co-creator of The Last of Us, but that’s not even the best part.

According to Deadline, a new Baldur’s Gate 3 TV series is in the works from Craig Mazin, who is the co-creator of HBO’s The Last of Us. The Last of Us has also been critically acclaimed, but the best part about this new project is that the TV series will continue the story of the game, picking up immediately after the end of Baldur’s Gate 3 and following the characters as they deal with the ramifications of the game’s ending.

The TV Series Can Be The Baldur’s Gate 3 Sequel Fans Have Wanted All Along

After the critical and commercial success of Baldur’s Gate 3, many fans were hoping that Larian Studios would move forward with another sequel. That wasn’t the case though, as Larian Studios revealed that they were moving to their own original IP, which turned out to be the upcoming turn-based RPG Divinity.

While Baldur’s Gate 4 seems likely at some point, fans were still attached to the world and characters created in Baldur’s Gate 3, but they weren’t exactly fully confident that another studio could come in and work the same magic. With the announcement of the Baldur’s Gate 3 television series, fans are now getting the sequel they were wanting to begin with, and the door is still open for Hasbro and D&D to have another studio take on a potential video game sequel.

It’s a rare win-win scenario, and having Mazin be the one to develop the series is a win for series fans as well. Mazin is a passionate fan of the game and Dungeons & Dragons, a game that he’s been playing weekly for 15 years now. Mazin also reveals he has put almost 1000 hours into Baldur’s Gate 3, so to say he is well-acquainted with the world, its story, and its characters would be an understatement.

“After putting nearly 1000 hours into the incredible world of Baldur’s Gate 3, it is a dream come true to be able to continue the story that Larian and Wizards of The Coast created,” Mazin said. “I am a devoted fan of D&D and the brilliant way that Swen Vincke and his gifted team adapted it. I can’t wait to help bring Baldur’s Gate and all of its incredible characters to life with as much respect and love as we can, and I’m deeply grateful to Gabe Marano and his team at Hasbro for entrusting me with this incredibly important property.”

The new TV series will begin where the original game ends, and it will draw primarily from the third game and not the first two. The series is also going to feature both existing characters and new characters, who will grow in power and evolve over the course of the series as they are either helped or hindered by some of the existing characters. Mazin has also revealed he plans to reach out to cast members of Baldur’s Gate 3 with ideas on how they can participate in the series.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Craig Mazin on Baldur’s Gate,” Francesca Orsi, EVP, Head of HBO Drama Programming said. “His deep and long-standing passion for the source material paired with his remarkable talent for building immersive worlds filled with rich, compelling characters promises groundbreaking results.”

“The fans have been eagerly awaiting an adaptation of Baldur’s Gate, and we could not ask for better partners than HBO and the incomparable Craig Mazin to build this world with,” Gabriel Marano, Head of Television, Hasbro Entertainment said.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 TV series is being developed alongside The Forgotten Realms D&D live-action series for Netflix.

