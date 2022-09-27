MultiVersus Leak Indicates Mark Hamill's Joker May Be Coming Soon

MultiVersus may be adding Mark Hamill's Joker to the game in the very near future if a recent leak is accurate. Although Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, he has one of the most iconic voice roles of all-time. The actor played Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, basically setting the standard for the character's voice outside of live-action films. Hamill is so beloved in the role that he has been in other cartoons, animated films, and even games like the Batman Arkham series. Hamill and Batman actor Kevin Conroy are practically an inseparable duo and given Conroy's Batman is already in MultiVersus, it only makes sense to add the Joker.

Twitter user LaisulMV discovered files for a Joker announcer pack in MultiVersus. This means that the character would be nothing more than a voice commentator, but one would have to imagine WB would go all the way and also make him a playable character as well. Hamill's deliver is as perfect as ever and puts a horrific, violent spin on the pretty colorful game. As of right now, it's unclear when Joker could be coming to the game as he hasn't been announced or teased. Batman and Harley Quinn are already in MultiVersus, so it only makes sense to complete that trio in the near future. As of right now, the next character on the horizon appears to be Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty.

The Joker is sort of a staple of the fighting game genre already. He has appeared in the Injustice games and even Mortal Kombat 11 as a guest character. Those games are... slightly more grounded in what they're trying to do, so there's a ton of possibilities for what Warner Bros. could do with the character in MultiVersus. After all, who doesn't want to see Joker, Lebron James, Shaggy, and Batman all duke it out together?

