Batman: Caped Crusader Star Minnie Driver Teases New Animated DC Series

Minnie Driver can’t say anything about her role in the upcoming series Batman: Caped Crusader, but she got visibly excited when it came up in conversation with ComicBook. Speaking with us on behalf of her new series Serpent Queen, Driver said that Caped Crusader is “so rad,” but that she’ll be spirited away by Warner Bros. and never seen again if she talks about it. The series, which hails from producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves, is a spiritual sequel to Batman: The Animated Series, but has a more Golden Age comics aesthetic and a whole new timeline that allows the producers to reinvent the Dark Knights’ universe. The trailer dropped last week.

Driver is part of the announced cast, along with stars like Christina Ricci, Diedrich Bader, Mckenna Grace, Paul Scheer, Haley Joel Osment, and more. But, with few exceptions, nobody knows who any of those actors are playing yet.

“They will literally — some kind of alarm will go off, and I’ll be taken off in the back of a van if I told you anything about who I’m playing,” Driver joked. “But I’ve got to tell you, it’s so rad. The whole show, it’s rad — it’s great.”

What Is Batman: Caped Crusader About?

In Batman: Caped Crusader, welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications. The cast of Batman: Caped Crusader also includes Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Mckenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, and Haley Joel Osment.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

Batman: Caped Crusader will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, August 1st.