DC's Batman: Caped Crusader Gets First Teaser Trailer

Batman is headed into a new era of animation. On Tuesday, DC and Prime Video unveiled the newest teaser trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader, the long-awaited animated series from Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves. The teaser, which very briefly shows henchmen reacting to the arrival of Bruce Wayne / Batman (Hamish Linklater), also confirms that the first full trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader will be released on Wednesday, June 26th. Anticipation has been building for Batman: Caped Crusader for several years now, after it was first announced to be in the works at DC FanDome in 2021. In 2022, it was announced that Batman: Caped Crusader would be premiering on Prime Video with a guaranteed two-season order, after Warner Bros. Discovery elected to not have it debut on their Max streaming service.

"We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City," Timm, Abrams, and Reeves said in a statement when the series was first announced. "The series will be thrilling, cinematic, and evocative of Batman's noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world."

What Is Batman: Caped Crusader About?

In Batman: Caped Crusader, welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications. The cast of Batman: Caped Crusader also includes Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Mckenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, and Haley Joel Osment.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Reeves' 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

Batman: Caped Crusader will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, August 1st.