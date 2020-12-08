New BattleBots Series on Discovery+ Pits Iconic Robots Against Newcomers

✖

For new seasons of the proper BattleBots series, a variety of builders from around the world unveil their creations in hopes of becoming the top contender, but with the upcoming new series BattleBots: Bounty Hunters, builders will be able to test their mettle against some of the most accomplished creations in history. As if besting one of the biggest names that BattleBots has to offer isn't exciting enough, winners will also be scoring a major cash prize for emerging victorious in each episode. Fans can check out the series premiere of BattleBots: Bounty Hunters when discovery+ launches on January 4, 2021.

Per press release, "In the BattleBots universe, from the moment you start building a robot, everyone dreams of a chance to fight against the best in the world -- the legends that define the sport. Rarely does David get to face Goliath. Until now... BattleBots: Bounty Hunters, premiering Monday, January 4th on Discovery+, will bring the top robots from all over America to battle it out against a BattleBots legend in the ultimate robot combat.

"In BattleBots: Bounty Hunters, the sport has some of the top robot legends including Tombstone, Bronco, Witch Doctor, Son of Whyachi, Beta, and Icewave. Each of them have many knockouts and have smashed countless competitors before them. In each episode, challengers will compete for the right to become the Bounty Hunter and fight a Legend. The prize: a unique place in BattleBots history, and the major share of a $25,000 cash prize payout in every episode.

"Like in the regular season of BattleBots, each episode highlights the design and build of the competing robots and profiles the teams behind them. Competitors come from all types of backgrounds – from families to university students and everything in between. Every machine is homemade and constructed from a variety of materials with custom-built weaponry to destroy the competition."

For those unfamiliar with the proper BattleBots series, it is described, "Each match consists of two remote-controlled robots competing in a single, three-minute round with the goal to destroy or disable their opponent. If there is no knockout during the battle, a panel of judges will declare a victor. Their goal is to qualify for the 32-team, single-elimination World Championship Tournament, culminating in the award of The Giant Nut at the end of the season. Each episode highlights the design and build of the competing robots and profiles the teams behind them. Competitors come from all types of backgrounds – from families to university students and everything in between. Every machine is homemade and constructed from a variety of materials with custom-built weaponry to destroy the competition. The youngest competitor is just 11 years old and this season’s lineup includes the first-ever 500lb walking robot."

Check out BattleBots: Bounty Hunters when it premieres on discovery+ on January 4, 2021.

