Batwoman’s Shocking Season 1 Finale Cliffhanger Has Fans Freaking Out

Batwoman ended its freshman season on The CW Sunday night with "O, Mouse!" and it's an episode that packed quite a few punches as it set the stage for the show's second season. Going into the episode, fans of the Arrowverse series knew that Alice's quest for the one thing that can kill Batwoman would take center stage, but few could have predicted just how far she'd be willing to go. It's something that set the stage for a shocking cliffhanger -- one that's left Batwoman fans freaking out all over social media about what it means for Batwoman and the Arrowverse itself.

Spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Batwoman "O, Mouse!" below.

A few episodes back on Batwoman, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) promised to give Tommy Elliot (Gabriel Mann) a new face if he'd help her acquire Lucius Fox's journal. It's a move that turned Tommy into the villain Hush and gave Alice the journal as well as the key to killing Batwoman (Ruby Rose). However, while Alice delivered on her promise of a new face, it wasn't to Tommy's satisfaction, something that Alice resolved by episode's end in a way that allows her to carry out her own plans to kill Batwoman.

She gave Tommy Elliot Bruce Wayne's face. The last moments of the episode saw Tommy -- now played by Warren Christie -- examining his new appearance as "Bruce Wayne", bringing the iconic character to the Arrowverse for the first time (if Tommy Elliot wearing Bruce's face counts, that is.)

To introduce Bruce Wayne is so cool," Skarsten told ComicBook.com. "I was so excited. I just feel like they cast him so perfectly, like he just looks exactly like what a Bruce Wayne should look like. He played it so well.”

As you can imagine, fans were shook at the surprise twist and lit up social media at the reveal. Batwoman fans had a lot to say about the show's big Bruce Wayne moment. Want to see for yourself? read on for some of our favorite reactions to that major moment and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.