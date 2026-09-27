5 TV Show Crossovers You Completely Forgot About, Including The X-Files and a Beloved Cartoon

Crossovers between television shows have become pretty popular in recent years. One of the biggest examples of this came from the Arrowverse, which began with the relatively grounded superhero series Arrow, before expanding to include The Flash, Supergirl, and more. They constantly featured crossover episodes that became major events for fans. Shonda Rhimes has done it with shows like Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder, the MCU has done it with various shows, and the Disney Channel was known to have their characters appear across so many of its programs. Sometimes, these crossovers can be extremely clever, while other cases feel forced and don’t live up to their potential. Regardless, many of these crossovers have gone down as memorable, iconic, and well-loved. Of course, that means there are even more that have been overlooked or were totally forgotten about outside of the most hardcore fans.

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These crossovers include some legendary action franchises aimed at kids, an easy-to-miss cameo across two sitcoms, and even cases where animation and live-action formats meet. In fact, The X-Files had a great crossover with one of the most iconic cartoons in TV history.

5) Power Rangers & Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation

It’s kind of hard to think that any millennial wouldn’t remember a crossover between Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The two franchises were staples of the ’90s and so many of us grew up with these characters. While they were most popular in the early ’90s, this event didn’t happen until 1998, which is part of why it’s not remembered well. It also happened to involve the turtles from Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation, the franchise’s short-lived and not well-known live-action series.

The end of the Power Rangers in Space episode “Save Our Ship” sets up “Shell Shocked”, which sees the turtles come into play. They get brainwashed by Astronema, who turns them evil and pits them against the turtles. It’s kind of wild to see these two groups of heroes going against each other. Eventually, they right the ship and come together to take out the true threat. Though not all that popular, this crossover is kind of a cult hit for its cheesy nature.

4) Archer & Bob’s Burgers

This is a crossover that might have been forgotten purely because both shows ran for so long that it’s easy to overlook a single installment. On paper, Archer and Bob’s Burgers couldn’t be more different, as the former centers on an arrogant spy and his adventures, while the latter follows a family who owns a burger joint. However, the animated shows have a key common factor, which is that both Bob Belcher and Sterling Archer are voiced by H. Jon Benjamin and actually sound exactly the same.

The shows came together in the Season 4 premiere of Archer, as Archer has been dealing with amnesia and is working at Bob’s Burgers. He even lives with Bob’s family, who are depicted in the animation style of Archer, which was a cool visual. The KGB arrives to take out Archer, whose training kicks in and he survives. It was easily the most notable crossover between the shows, but there are several smaller connections sprinkled in throughout.

3) Community & Cougar Town

When it comes to subtle gags, not many shows nailed them better than Community. This is the series that built up a Beetlejuice cameo joke over several seasons for a payoff that only happened in the background of a scene. One of their greatest bits started in Season 2’s “Critical Film Studies”, which sees Abed Nadir have dinner with Jeff Winger and tell him a story about getting to visit the set of Cougar Town and hop into a scene as an extra. It felt like a fun little nod to another ongoing cult sitcom and nothing more.

The Community Season 2 finale then saw a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo from Cougar Town stars Busy Phillips and Dan Byrd. However, the crossover grew a few weeks later during Cougar Town‘s Season 2 finale when Abed popped up behind Phillips and Byrd’s characters during a scene outside of a Subway. Abed even looked directly at their interaction before awkwardly running out of view. If you weren’t a Community fan, you likely were confused by the scene, but for those in the know, it’s a great bit.

2) Bones & Family Guy

It’s hard to imagine two shows with less in common than Family Guy and Bones. Family Guy is the long-running raunchy animated series about the Griffin family, while Bones was a hit police procedural where a detective teams with a forensic anthropologist to solve crimes. However, with both shows airing on Fox, an unexpected connection was made not once, but twice. First, the Bones installment “The Critic in the Cabernet” involves Detective Seeley Booth suffering hallucinations that include a vision of Stewie Griffin.

It’s kind of out of left field, yet it worked because it was part of showing us that Booth had a brain tumor. David Boreanaz returned the favor to Family Guy with a cameo in “Road to the North Pole” the following year. Stewie and Brian look to the Aurora Boreanaz, which is the aurora borealis with Seeley Booth’s face in the sky, for help. He quickly gives them instructions, and it’s done there. Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane said that whenever they filmed a live-action gag, it was done on the Bones set, so the crossover made sense.

1) The X-Files & The Simpsons

Like Bones, The X-Files was a procedural that crossed over with a long-running animated series. The Simpsons was one of the only shows that was just as big as The X-Files during their heyday and the series came together in early 1997. It was Season 8’s tenth episode, “The Springfield Files“, that saw David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson to town as Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. This was all brought about by the simple premise of Homer Simpson believing he discovered an alien in Springfield, which led to Mulder and Scully paying the town a visit.

“The Springfield Files” received widespread acclaim from fans of both franchises and was watched by more than 11 million households. It also earned an Annie Award for Best Individual Achievement: Producing in a TV Production, helping to cement its place in TV history. With so many episodes of The Simpsons, it’s easy for people to forget about some of the best, which is likely the case here, but those who remember this installment know how great it is.