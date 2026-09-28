4 Cult 2016 Sci-Fi Shows That Turn Ten This Year, And They Have a Combined 142 Episodes

It’s hard to believe that 2016 was already a decade ago. Realizing that 10 years have passed makes it an interesting time to look at what was going on in the world of television in that era, especially when it comes to the sci-fi genre. 2016 was an important year for sci-fi TV, with some major shows premiering that calendar year. One of the most popular sci-fi shows in history, Stranger Things, debuted in 2016. The same goes for Westworld, a series based on the 1973 film of the same name, which took HBO by storm throughout its first few seasons. The year also saw the unexpected return of The X-Files for a 10th season that a lot of people never believed they’d ever get to witness. However, the true fun when looking back at sci-fi television in 2016 is discovering the hidden gems that went on to become cult classics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These are the shows that might not have had a lot of viewers when they first launched or were canceled before their time, yet managed to attract a passionate fanbase. People still talk about these series to this day and hold them up as some of the best sci-fi projects of their time.

4) Colony

Carlton Cuse, one of the main writers and producers on Lost, returned to the world of sci-fi with Colony in 2016. A lot of the biggest shows at the time tended to air on premium cable, streaming services, and network television. Colony was on USA Network, which was never a place to find a ratings juggernaut, so many of their programs became cult hits. The show was set in a dystopian near-future Los Angeles and centered on the Bowman family’s attempts to liberate the residents from the reign of a military occupation that serves a group of extraterrestrials.

While a lot of Colony feels like more of an espionage action thriller, the alien element allows it to lean into the sci-fi and get weird, which helped it stand out from the pack. The cast was also led by sci-fi TV legends Josh Holloway (Lost) and Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead). Colony was highly praised by Stephen King and ran for three seasons before it was canceled. Unfortunately, that cancelation came just as they were revving up for a huge war.

All 36 episodes of Colony can be streamed on Prime Video.

3) The OA

Image courtesy of Netflix

Stranger Things received all the buzz in terms of Netflix original sci-fi shows in 2016, meaning that the likes of 3%, Travelers, and The OA flew under the radar. All three series were good and had strong fanbases, yet The OA feels like the standout. Like a lot of cult classic shows, this wasn’t a series that was completed, as it was unjustly canceled and the loyal fanbase is still clamoring for more. The creators had a vision for a five-part story told across five seasons, but Netflix canned it after just two seasons of eight episodes each.

The OA focused on Prairie Johnson, a woman who returns after having been missing for seven years and comes back with the ability to see, even though she was blind when she initially disappeared. She calls herself the “original angel” and doesn’t tell anyone what happened to her outside of a group of locals whom she recruits to her mission. The show was well-received and ended on a cliffhanger that left everyone wanting more. There’s still hope for it to return, as the people behind The OA have promised to do whatever it takes to bring it back.

The OA is streaming on Netflix.

2) Timeless

Image courtesy of NBC

It’s difficult to have conversations about great sci-fi projects and not bring up the concept of time travel. It’s a staple of the genre and Timeless was one of the most intriguing takes on it. In it, a group of terrorists steals an experimental time machine with plans to rewrite history, and a team consisting of an army sergeant, a history professor, and an engineer uses another time machine to track them. That means each episode took place in a different time period.

This format allowed each installment to feel different from the last, from the people they encounter to the outfits they wear to the stakes involved. Timeless was canceled after Season 1 and then renewed a few days later. It was again canceled after Season 2 before a two-part finale (that doubled as something of a Christmas special) aired to conclude the series, giving audiences a bit of closure after 28 installments. Ratings were extremely lackluster by the time the show ended, but those who watched it loved it.

Both seasons of Timeless can be streamed on Prime Video.

1) The Expanse

Image courtesy of Amazon Studios

If there’s one modern sci-fi show that hammers home the power of what a passionate fanbase can do, it’s The Expanse. Based on the novel series of the same name, the show is set in a future where the Solar System has been colonized by humans. It follows a core group of unique characters who are caught up in a conspiracy that threatens the peace that has kept the system running. The Expanse (which technically debuted at the end of 2015, but its initial season was mainly in 2016) ran for three seasons on Syfy before it was canceled due to its high production costs.

A strong fan campaign that included a petition and social media posts led to Amazon Studios picking the series up. Three more seasons aired on Prime Video, which was a perfect place for an expensive series. Because of that, The Expanse is a rare case of a cult classic getting brought back and getting to end on its own terms. The 62-episode series was praised for its scientific accuracy, won some notable awards, and featured an underrated cast.

The Expanse is available to stream on Prime Video.