The Most Iconic Cartoon Crossover Took Place 12 Years Ago, And Fans of Both Shows Hated It

Crossovers are funny things. Fans can spend years wondering what would happen if two of their favorite characters finally met. And after it actually happens, they can spend the next several years explaining why the meeting was a disaster. The dream is simple enough. Take two fan-favorite shows, then put the characters together. Let the jokes fly and enjoy the spectacle. The reality tends to involve a lot more arguing over whose sense of humor survived the meeting.

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Twelve years ago, television finally decided to test that theory. Two of animation’s biggest families were brought together for a crossover that had been teased, discussed, and anticipated long before anyone knew whether the finished episode could actually live up to the idea. On paper, it was almost impossible to resist. In practice, it became something much more nuanced—a collision between two very different kinds of cartoon comedy. Some fans loved seeing the worlds collide. Others came away wondering why anyone thought this wreck should’ve happened.

The Simpsons and Family Guy Finally Met in The Simpsons Guy

On September 28, 2014, Family Guy opened its 13th season by doing something television fans had been waiting years to see. The Griffins finally crossed paths with the Simpsons in The Simpsons Guy, a 44-minute crossover that dropped one of animation’s most famously dysfunctional families into Springfield. It was a pretty remarkable sight for anyone who had spent years watching both shows occupy the same corner of the Fox schedule. Suddenly, Peter Griffin and Homer Simpson weren’t just sharing a network. They were sharing a story.

That alone was enough to make the episode an event. There was an entire Springfield full of familiar faces waiting to bounce off the Griffins. Bart and Stewie were paired together. Lisa and Meg got their own storyline. Brian and Chris found something to do together. The episode also had the benefit of five of The Simpsons‘ six principal voice actors returning for their characters. Behind the scenes, the crossover had an unusual connection, too. Richard Appel, who helped develop the idea, had previously worked as a writer and producer on The Simpsons.

And that history mattered because this wasn’t simply two cartoons shaking hands for an hour. Funny enough, Family Guy is getting a spinoff. The Simpsons and Family Guy had spent years developing very different comedic identities. One had become television’s great institution, while the other had built its reputation on a faster, more irreverent style. There was a long-running cultural comparison between them, too, with Family Guy often discussed in relation to the older show. The crossover knew that history existed, and it had fun with it. The problem was that knowing the two shows were different and actually making those differences work together were two very different things.

Why The Simpsons Guy Divided Fans

This is where things got messy. The appeal of The Simpsons Guy was obvious, but so were the little cracks holding it together. Some reviewers thought the crossover had fun with the personalities and histories of both shows. Others felt it leaned a little too hard into Family Guy‘s style, leaving The Simpsons feeling like the guest in its own house. And honestly, that gets right to the problem. Putting these two shows together was always going to be easier than actually making them work together.

The biggest dividing line was tone. Family Guy had no problem being crude, violent, and deliberately uncomfortable. It was willing to keep a joke going long after it had already made its point. And there have been plenty of controversial episodes. The Simpsons could certainly get dark, but its comedy usually came from somewhere else. That difference became pretty hard to miss during some of the crossover’s more aggressive moments, which drew criticism from several reviewers.

Saying fans simply hated The Simpsons Guy doesn’t really tell the whole story. The reaction was split because the episode delivered both sides of the bargain. Fans finally got Homer and Peter together. They got Bart and Stewie. They got Springfield filtered through the sensibilities of Family Guy. But was this actually a great crossover, or was it just really fun to watch these characters standing next to each other? The audience did show up for the occasion, with the premiere drawing 8.45 million viewers in the United States.

Maybe that’s why the crossover has stuck around as a conversation piece—and it wasn’t the last Simpsons crossover either. It wasn’t some forgotten disaster, and it wasn’t the universally beloved meeting of cartoon titans the premise might have suggested. It was something a little messier, which feels oddly appropriate. These two families finally met, fans picked sides, critics picked apart the jokes, and everybody went home with something to complain about. For a television crossover, that’s practically a happy ending.