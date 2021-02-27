Batwoman "It's Best You Stop Digging" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "It's Best You Stop Digging", the upcoming seventh episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode, which is set to air on Sunday, March 14th, will see Ryan's (Javicia Leslie) condition get worse -- the wound where she was shot with armor-piercing Kryptonite has been seen to be getting progressively more troubling in recent episodes -- as well as see her question the "no killing" code Batwoman lives by. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

CROSSING THE LINE - As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) condition worsens, she questions Batwoman’s “no killing” code when she realizes the opportunity to avenge her mother is slipping away. Tatiana (guest star Leah Gibson) fills in the gaps for Alice (Rachel Skarsten) about her time on Coryana and her history with Ocean (guest star Nathan Owens). Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy.

The impact of Ryan's Kryptonite wound is something that has been shaping up to be a major issue for the newly-minted hero. This week's "Do Not Resuscitate" is set to see the injury become severe enough that it prevents her from adequately protecting Gotham, but more than that it's something that impacts Ryan emotionally as well.

"It 100% is going to affect Ryan's system," Leslie said of the Kryptonite injury during a virtual press conference earlier this year. "But you also have to remember, she's a very strong and proud woman. Her entire focus right now is to prove that she can be Batwoman, so she's not going to admit the fact that she's going through something. And that's really going to be a huge issue because she needs help, and she just won't admit it. She doesn't want to admit it, because she doesn't want to feel like she's less than. She's been compared to Kate Kane so much, that she just wants to show that she's strong and she deserves to be able to wear this suit and save the world."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "It's Best You Stop Digging" airs on March 14th.