Peacock Renews Bel-Air For Season 3

Bel-Air is coming back for Season 3 after Peacock announced the renewal today. NBCUniversal has to be happy about the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot. Peacock has really found its stride with hits like Bel-Air and Poker Face. Last season, the drama was one of the most-watched series on the platform. And now, the creative team will have another group of episodes to flex their creative muscles with. February 23 marked the beginning of Season 2 on Peacock and they've clearly been doing well enough to secure that renewal.

"In season two, the show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series," showrunner Carla Banks Waddles mentioned last year. "Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on— What it truly means to be a family even when it's challenging. How do you rebuild trust within a family? How do you find your own way, your individualism within a family?"

What's In Store For This Season of Bel-Air?

"We'll also explore Will's character beyond feeling like a fish-out-of-water. He's now struggling to find a balance of maintaining his independence and his West Philly identity while also being open to new opportunities for himself in Bel-Air," she added. "Viv and Phil are also trying to find a balance as they parent teenagers who think they have all the answers -- Allowing Will and their children the freedom to make their own decisions, while also guiding with a gentle, and sometimes firm hand."

"We love that the Banks family is aspirational, but more important, they're accessible and grounded," Waddles also mentioned. "This entire cast brings so much of themselves to this show —talent and enthusiasm, but also a real respect, genuine love and thoughtfulness for these characters and their relationships. I love talking with them and hearing how they see and experience these characters. It all leads to a very collaborative and rich storytelling process that feels authentic."

Bel-Air is now streaming on Peacock. New episodes come out on Thursdays.

Are you happy to hear this Bel-Air news? Have you caught up on Season 2 yet? Let us know down below in the comments!