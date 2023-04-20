Bel-Air Star Speaks Out on Will and Carlton's Growing Bromance

Bel-Air star Olly Sholotan says that Will and Carlton's growing bromance is a source of pride for him as a performer. He plays the new version of Alfonso Robierto's classic character on the Peacock drama. A lot of people probably expected an easygoing relationship with Jabari Banks' Will from the word go. But, Bel-Air is a little bit different. PopCulture.com's Brenda Alexander spoke to Sholotan about their dynamic at the beginning and how it's really blossomed into some new understanding. Fans have really warmed to Carlton despite a bit of an icy reception at the beginnig of the run.

"I'm not going to lie, I was a little apprehensive just because you're right, one thing from that original show is, and always has been, Will and Carlton, they have this sort of almost Tweedle Dee Tweedle Dumb relationship, and they help each other grow and they, over the course of a series, they grow together," Sholotan recalled. "But even though we're coming at it from a different angle, I do still think that, especially with season two, we get to see more of that. We get to see that bromance form, and we get to watch them become better men, navigating the world as young Black men in America, we get to watch them become better people and iron sharpens iron in a way."

Where Can Bel-Air Go From Here?

Showrunner Carla Banks Waddles actually talked about the most recent season and how she sees it maturing last year. "We'll also explore Will's character beyond feeling like a fish-out-of-water. He's now struggling to find a balance of maintaining his independence and his West Philly identity while also being open to new opportunities for himself in Bel-Air," she observed. "Viv and Phil are also trying to find a balance as they parent teenagers who think they have all the answers -- Allowing Will and their children the freedom to make their own decisions, while also guiding with a gentle, and sometimes firm hand."

"We love that the Banks family is aspirational, but more important, they're accessible and grounded," Waddles continued. "This entire cast brings so much of themselves to this show —talent and enthusiasm, but also a real respect, genuine love and thoughtfulness for these characters and their relationships. I love talking with them and hearing how they see and experience these characters. It all leads to a very collaborative and rich storytelling process that feels authentic."

