Beloved WWE Superstar Finally Returns to TV

Tonight’s WWE NXT featured two celebrated returns, and while one was a beloved faction, the other was that faction’s most beloved member. Late in the show Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors managed to finally convince Andre Chase to team up with them and bring Chase U back from the dead. That led to the even bigger return of Thea Hail, who appeared onscreen for the first time in months and got a massive pop from the crowd before she even hit the ring. It only got better though, as not only did Hail make her return to TV, but she secured the last spot in the Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match at Stand and Deliver, and you can see her return in the video below.

When Chase told Dixon and Connors he was afraid he would ruin their lives like he ruined everyone else’s. That’s when a voice off-screen said “You didn’t ruin mine”, with Hail walking into the frame shortly after. The reaction was big from the crowd, as Hail hasn’t been on TV since Chase U was disbanded.

Hail told Chase he had her blessing, and when Dixon and Connors asked if she was returning, Hail said she wasn’t but that she would always be a proud alumni. Hail then revealed that she was the surprise last entrant in the NXT Women’s North American Ladder Match qualifier, and she would be facing Karmen Petrovic for the final spot.

Petrovic got off to a hot start, and it took Hail a minute to get her feet under her. Petrovic didn’t leave much room to breathe, but Hail would get on a roll, knocking Petrovic down to the mat and keeping her there until she could secure her arm in the Kimura Lock. At that point, it was cinched in and Petrovic had no choice but to tap, giving Hail the win much to the crowd’s delight.

Hail will have quite the challenge in front of her if she hopes to take that Championship as her own. Hail joins superstars Kelani Jordan, Zaria, Sol Ruca, Izzi Dame, and Lola Vice in the match, who are all vying to be the next Women’s North American Champion. The Championship was suddenly up for grabs after Stephanie Vaquer surrendered it due to also being the NXT Women’s Champion after defeating Giulia.

While Hail was last seen on TV when Chase U was shut down, it’s been even longer since Hail wrestled a singles match. The last time Hail competed in a singles match was back at last year’s Great American Bash, where she took on then-Champion Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship. Hail came close to winning, but Perez ultimately walked away with the victory and has since moved to SmackDown and the main roster. Hail could be not too far behind her in that regard, but we’ll just have to wait and see how the rosters shake out after WrestleMania 41. As for Stand & Deliver, you can find the full card below.

Stand & Deliver Card

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The D’Angelo Family vs. DarkState

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom (C) vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

NXT North American Championship Match: Ricky Saints (C) vs. Ethan Page

No. 1 Contender Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match: Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade vs. Fatal Influence vs. Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin

NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs. Zaria vs. Izzi Dame vs. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Thea Hail

NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Stephanie Vaquer (C) vs. Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (C) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans

Are you excited for Hail’s return, and which matches are you most looking forward to at Stand & Deliver? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!