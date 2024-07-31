WWE’s Roxanne Perez Retains NXT Women’s Title in Thrilling Great American Bash Main Event

Week 1 of WWE NXT’s Great American Bash concluded with an NXT Women’s Championship main event between Roxanne Perez and her newest challenger Thea Hail. The Chase U favorite was on a mission to show Perez how much she’s been underestimating her, and she absolutely delivered on that mission. Despite Perez doing significant damage to her arm earlier in the match, Hail would get a host of near falls after almost locking in the Kimura. Perez would counter with her own submission the crossface, and the two stars would trade submissions throughout the entire match. Hail would have to shake her arm back to life as the match went on, but still found the strength to lift Perez over her head and hit a huge slam before a pin attempt. Unfortunately, Perez was able to chain together a vicious combo towards the end, and with one last Pop Rocks took the win and retained her Championship.

Roxy Has a Plan

Hail extended a hand in competition but Perez kicked it away, and that got the match started in a hurry. The two superstars traded near falls and then Hail went for the Kimura lock but Perez evaded it and went at Hail’s arm and shoulder. Perez was clearly trying to hurt the arm, but Hail pushed that away and collided with Perez from the top rope. Hail got Perez back in the ring and returned the favor, attacking the Champ’s arm. Hail got her arm pulled hard against the ropes though, and then Perez stayed locked in on it, stomping on it and slamming it into the turnbuckle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perez went for a cover but Hail kicked out, and Perez went back to Plan A, wrapping Hail’s arm around the ropes and pulling. Hail was in some pain, and Perez capitalized with a suplex into a cover, but Hail kicked out. Perez was locked in on the arm but Hail was able to dodge a stomp and almost roll up the Champ. Perez had a suplex countered into a DDT by Hail, giving the challenger some room to get some life back into her arm.

Hail got clocked with a punch to the face and then slapped by the Champ along with some taunting. Hail came back with a vicious set of strikes and two crossbodys followed by a slam. Hail then slammed the Champ down again and then went for the slam only to get locked in a crossface. Hail rolled to the bottom rope and broke the hold, and Perez then dove through the ropes and knocked Hail to the floor. Perez rolled Hail back in and confronted Chase U, only for Hail to knock the Champ down to the floor.

Close Calls

Hail hit a crossbody from the top and then slammed the Champ down into a cover, but Perez kicked out. Perez then pulled Hail’s arm away back and caused some pain, but Hail countered a Pop Rocks with a near fall. Then Hail went for a Kimura Lock, only to get countered again by Perez. The Kimura was locked in but Perez countered again, and this time it looked to stick. Hail was somehow able to get to her feet and lift Perez for a senton.

Hail hit the fallaway slam and pinned Perez but Perez kicked out at the last second. Perez then poked Hail in the face while the referee wasn’t looking, and that left the door open to get some hits in, but it backfired as Hail got out of the way and had the Champ run into the ring post. Hail then locked in the Kimura one more time, but Perez rolled out of the ring and slammed Hail into the steel steps. Perez threw Hail into the steel steps again and then rolled her in to lock in a crossface. Hail then got in a Kimura on the Champ, but Perez rolled through and countered into a crossface. Hail almost got to the bottom rope but Perez kicked the rope away and then hit Pop Rocks, getting the pin and the win. Perez is still your NXT Women’s Champion.

NXT Great American Bash

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Unholy Union’s Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (C) def. Meta-Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo (C) def. Tavion Heights

Cedric Alexander def. Brooks Jensen

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) def. Thea Hail

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx def. Karmen Petrovic, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice

Jaida Parker def. Kendal Grey

Joe Hendry Concert

What did you think of the match? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!