Ben Stiller’s Severance Trailer Starring Adam Scott Reveals Apple TV+ Premiere Date

Apple TV+ has released the official teaser trailer and premiere date for Severance, the new drama series directed and executive produced Ben Stiller (Escape at Dannemora, Tropic Thunder) will debut its first two episodes on the streaming platform on February 18, 2022 with new episodes dropping weekly afterward. Created by Dan Erickson the show will star Adam Scott, who also serves as a producer, leading a cast that also includes several heavy hitters like Stiller’s Escape at Dannemora star Patricia Arquette and even Christopher Walken. You can watch the full trailer in the player below. The official description for the series reads as follows:

“Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.”

Adam Scott leads the cast of the series which also includes Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora,” “Boyhood”), who stars alongside Emmy Award winner John Turturro (“The Plot Against America,” “The Night Of”), Britt Lower (“High Maintenance,” “Casual”), Zach Cherry (“You,” “Succession”), Dichen Lachman (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Altered Carbon”), Jen Tullock (“Before You Know It,” “Bless This Mess”), Tramell Tillman (“Hunters,” Dietland”), Michael Chernus (“Orange is the New Black,” “Patriot”) and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

Written and created by Dan Erickson, Severance is executive produced by Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron, Andrew Colville, and Erickson. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott serve as producers. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

Though having previously directed television in the form of episodes of The Ben Stiller and the cult TV pilot Heat Vision and Jack and feature films like Zoolander and Tropic Thunder, Stiller made a name for himself as a dramatic director with his 2013 remake of The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and most recently the 2018 mini-series Escape at Dannemora. The Showtime series was nominated for seven Primetime Emmy awards including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series. The series failed to win any of those awards but paved the way for Stiller to take on even more projects.