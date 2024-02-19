Netflix Renews Fan-Favorite Crime Series

Netflix has renewed Money Heist: Berlin, the the prequel to Spanish crime drama Money Heist (La Casa de Papel). The eight-episode first season of Money Heist: Berlin debuted on Netflix in late December. The prequel shows how the brilliant jewel thief Andrés de Fonollosa, a.k.a. "Berlin" (Pedro Alonso), managed to pull off one of the most impressive heists of his career as a criminal. Money Heist creator Álex Pina and writer Esther Martínez Lobato developed Berlin and wrote the first seasons with David Barrocal, David Oliva, and Lorena G. Maldonado. Barrocal, Albert Pintó, and Geoffrey Cowper directed Money Heist: Berlin's first season.

Pedro Alonso returned to star as Berlin. The show also featured Berlin's crew. As described by Netflix, the cast includes: "Michelle Jenner (Isabel) plays Keila, an eminence in electronic engineering; Tristán Ulloa (Fariña) goes into the skin of Damián, a philanthropic professor and Berlin's confidant; Begoña Vargas (Welcome to Eden) plays Cameron, a kamikaze who always lives on the edge; Julio Peña Fernández (Through My Window) brings to life Roi, Berlin's faithful squire; and Joel Sánchez plays Bruce, the relentless man of action in the gang."

Level two, please. Berlin will be back for a second season! pic.twitter.com/bALwmKHTXU — Netflix (@netflix) February 19, 2024

Itziar Ituño and Najwa Nimri also appeared in Money Heist: Berlin, reprising their roles as inspectors Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra from Money Heist. Samantha Siqueiros (Lady of Steel), Julien Paschal (One Year, One Night), Masi Rodríguez, and Rachel Lascar (Through my window) filled out Berlin's cast.

What is Money Heist: Berlin about?

Here is the synopsis for Money Heist: Berlin, via Netflix, "There are only two things that are sure to turn a bad day into a great one: love, and a payday worth millions. They're what keep Berlin going through his golden years, a time when he still has no inkling of his illness and hasn't gotten trapped like a rat in the Spanish Mint. This is where he starts preparing one of his most extraordinary heists: making jewels worth 44 million disappear like some sort of magic trick. To do it, he'll enlist the help of one of the three gangs he's ever stolen with."

"It is a memorable moment because it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of another," Alonso said during the installment of Netflix's TUDUM presentation where the Money Heist Berlin series was announced. "Today I was talking to Jesús Colmenar and we were saying that now we walk into the unknown, open to whatever happens and without expectations. I know that these people will give the series every possible twist and turn. The responsibility (of spinning off such a popular series) can be a burden and a prison, I hope we continue to have the courage to use this wonderful energy to risk everything again.

"It's a trip through the golden age of the character, when he robbed around Europe crazy in love," Pina added. To Alonso, he said, "That's the most surprising, the comedy. You're going to make people laugh a lot."

Money Heist: Berlin Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. The origianl Money Heist is also streaming on Netflix.