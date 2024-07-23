Cobra Kai Takes Over Top Spot on Netflix TV Charts

Cobra Kai is the talk of the town on Netflix after returning for its sixth and final season. The beloved Karate Kid sequel series came to Netflix from YouTube after its first couple of seasons and instantly became a hit for the streamer. That success has continued over the years and into Cobra Kai. The first five episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 arrived on Netflix last week, with the other 10 episodes still to come in additional batches later this year and in 2025.

The series only needed those first five episode to make an impact with Netflix users, though, as Cobra Kai immediately shot to the top of Netflix’s TV charts. Right after the Season 6 premiere, Cobra Kai became the number one show on the streamer.

The Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list has been led by Cobra Kai since the day after its Season 6 premiere, a trend that has held steady for a few days now. Monday’s updated edition of the list still features Cobra Kai in the top spot, and it could have the potential to hold there for a while.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!

1. Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

“In this action-packed comedy-drama series, karate teachers and their students fight their way through old and new rivalries.”

2. Simon Biles Rising

‘The world had a front-row seat when her life turned upside down. See Simone Biles like never before in this intimate chronicle of her Olympic return.”

3. Homicide

“Detective and prosecutors revisit their most challenging homicide cases in this chilling true-crime docuseries from the creator of Law & Order.”

4. Too Hot to Handle

“In hopes of winning a huge cash prize, gorgeous singles from around the globe attempt to go sex-free while bonding and sharing beds with one another.”

5. Vikings: Valhalla

One of the first looks at Vikings: Valhalla Season 3.

“As the powerful North Sea Empire is forged by the sword of history’s greatest medieval ruler, his Vikings thirst for glory, riches — and revenge.”

6. Master of the House

“A family enters a power struggle following the death of their patriarch, who leaves behind his diamond empire — and the housekeeper he recently married.”

7. Receiver

“What’s it like being a top NFL pass catcher? Find out in this new and unfiltered look at five elite receivers, filmed during the 2023-24 season.”

8. Supacell

“Telekinesis. Invisibility. Super speed. When five Londoners unlock extraordinary powers, they must stay one step ahead of the agents hunting them down.”

9. Your Honor

“Bryan Cranston stars as a judge desperate to protect his son in this gripping drama produced by the creators of The Good Wife and Evil.”

10. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders

“The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders show what it takes to make the squad and don the uniform in this all-access look at an iconic franchise in pop culture.”