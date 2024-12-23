Cobra Kai Showrunner Is Working on a Spinoff (but Who Will It Be About?)

Cobra Kai co-creator and showrunner Jon Hurwitz revealed that he is “actively working on” at least one spin-off as the series finale draws closer. Cobra Kai will come to a close on February 13, 2025 when Season 6, Part 3 drops on Netflix. However, when a fan on X asked Hurwitz if there might be spin-offs focused on particular characters, he responded: “I hope so.”

Cobra Kai has had a long and unlikely journey from a handful of viral videos in the early 2000s to a full-on series for YouTube Red, and finally to a Netflix original series. Even though the series is ending next year, The Karate Kid franchise carries on in the new movie Karate Kid: Legends, premiering on May 30, 2025. While Ralph Macchio stars in both, Hurwitz has said that Cobra Kai and Legends are not directly connected in any way. However, he has now given a bit of hope that Cobra Kai will carry on in some form.

The hint about spin-offs came during an informal Q&A with fans that Hurwitz hosted on X on Sunday. He didn’t offer any more details or answer any follow-up questions on the topic, but fans shared their hopes and theories in the replies. Many hoped to see a sequel where some of the younger Cobra Kai characters could become senseis and perhaps even open their own dojos. Others were hoping to take it slower — perhaps exploring the martial arts in a college setting or while traveling.

A key factor in the speculation was Legends, and how much room it would leave for Cobra Kai. Back in 2022, Hurwitz tweeted that Legends “isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast.” When asked if the movie would “acknowledge the Netflix show in any way” on Sunday, Hurwitz wrote: “I haven’t seen the movie, but i hear Daniel LaRusso’s in it!”

Still, there are plenty of hints that Legends doesn’t just ignore Cobra Kai — it may actively contradict it. The trailer for Legends shows the Miyagi-Do dojo in the same state that it was in early in Cobra Kai, rather than the fixed-up and re-painted version we’ve come to know in Cobra Kai. Additionally, the show seems to be setting up Daniel’s ultimate retirement from martial arts, while Legends obviously has him returning to it. Macchio himself told Variety that the movies and the TV series are in “separate ecosystems,” suggesting that Legends may draw from other movies in the franchise, but not from Cobra Kai.

On the other hand, Legends director Jonathan Entwistle gave us the best hint so far that the two productions are loosely connected. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said he has “had some really detailed conversations with the Cobra Kai team about just cool stuff that [they] can do in the movie and… make this whole thing feel holistic.”

The extent to which the movie and the series are connected will give us our best hint about where the franchise is going in both mediums from here. Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 premieres on February 13, 2025 on Netflix. Karate Kid: Legends premieres on May 30, 2025 in theaters.