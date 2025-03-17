House of the Dragon Star’s Social Media Mistake Confirms Major Character’s Debut

WARNING: There are spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3! Actor Steve Toussaint seems to have confirmed some casting news for House of the Dragon Season 3 that fans already suspected. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Toussaint shared a photo of the cast list for Season 3 Episode 4, which included Prince Daeron Targaryen. This is the third son of King Viserys Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, who has been fostered by his mother’s relatives House Hightower in Oldtown up until now. Daeron has been mentioned a few times now, and fans were fairly certain he would show up on screen in Season 3, but this is our best confirmation yet.

Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, a.k.a. the Sea Snake on House of the Dragon. he is currently Rhaenyra’s Hand of the King, and is in control of the naval fleet guarding Blackwater Bay. Toussaint quickly deleted his post featuring the cast list, but screenshots were captured by fan accounts and circulated on other social media platforms.

Eve Best as Rhaenys and Steve Toussaint as Corlys in House of the Dragon

Daeron is the younger brother of King Aegon II, Queen Helaena, and Prince Aemond Targaryen. With two princes present at King’s Landing, Daeron was sent off to live with his maternal family, which has happened entirely off screen. He’s been mentioned a few times in the show up until now, including a heartfelt conversaiont between Alicent and her brother, Gwayne. However, Otto Hightower is the one who has gotten to the heart of Daeron’s significance — he is another dragon-rider who can join their cause and turn the tide of war.

Daeron rides the blue she-dragon Tessarion, though it’s not clear how old she is. In George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, we’re told that Daeron had bonded with Tessarion by the time he was six years old, but it’s not clear if she was a hatchling. Many Targaryens of this era are given a dragon egg to sleep with them in their cradle. Either way, Tessarion is large enough to ride and fight by the time war breaks out. Daeron is about the same age as Rhaenyra’s son and heir, Jacaerys.

Toussaint’s post comes with a few other revelations as well — it tells us that Episode 4 does not include key characters Addam, Aemond, Baela, or Otto, while it does include Lady Jeyne Arryn. Jeyne appeared briefly in Season 2, and if she has a greater role to play in Season 3, it gives us some major hints about where the story in the Vale is headed — especially with context clues from the book.

There are other insights from this cast list, but they venture far into the territory of spoilers and speculation. Fans who want to get ahead can find Fire & Blood now in print, digital, and audiobook formats. House of the Dragon Season 3 is now in production, and is expected to premiere sometime in 2026 on HBO and Max.