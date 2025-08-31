4 Great Netflix Shows Your Whole Family Can Binge in a Day

With a content catalog that includes an incessantly entertaining mix of original titles, movies, and films, Netflix remains a dominating force in the crowded world of streaming. There’s no shortage of titles to pick from in Netflix’s streaming library, and the streamer continues to score one hit after another, but not every show is a great option for streaming with your family. Thankfully, Netflix boasts a massive catalogue of family-friendly titles teeming with fun and excitement that the entire family can enjoy, and with limited runs and short episodes, it’s easy to binge-watch them in a day.

Whether you’re looking for a nostalgic blast from the past with fresh life breathed into it or a wholesome and energetic competition that may even inspire a few kitchen creations, or maybe even a visually stunning animated series with some catchy tunes, Netflix has you covered. Here are four great Netflix shows that will have your entire family hooked and ready to binge in a day!

4) Centaurworld

CENTAURWORLD (L to R) MEGAN NICOLE DONG as GLENDALE, JOSH RADNOR as DURPLETON, CHRIS DIAMONTOPOLOUS as CHED, MEGAN HILTY as WAMMAWINK, KIMIKO GLENN as HORSE, and PARVESH CHEENA as ZULIUS in episode 104 of CENTAURWORLD. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

Created by Megan Dong, Netflix’s Centaurworld is guaranteed to have the entire family singing along. The 18-episode animated musical comedy-drama centers around a brave warhorse who is separated from her rider and transported to a whimsical world filled with magic, adventure, and singing centaurs of all shapes and sizes. In order to reunite with its rider, the horse must

Remarkably creative with its quirky, imaginative, and visually stunning world and whimsical and bizarre characters that are easy to love, Centaurworld is an incredibly easy and endlessly fun watch. The stellar voice cast includes Dong, Kimiko Glenn, Megan Hilty, Parvesh Cheena, Chris Diamantopoulos, Josh Radnor, and Jessie Mueller, who bring Broadway-caliber vocals in catchy tunes that you’ll be singing long after the episode airs. There are two seasons and 18 episodes of Centaurworld available to stream on Netflix, and with every episode clocking in at under 30 minutes, this family-friendly show is a no-brainer for a quick binge watch.

3) Great British Baking Show: Juniors

There’s a reason there are so many cooking competitions on TV today—they’re endlessly entertaining. Unfortunately, titles like Top Chef, Chopped, and Iron Chef America might not be the best option for kids. That’s where Great British Baking Show: Juniors comes in. A spin-off of The Great British Bake Off, the series trades adult amateur bakers for young aspiring bakers for a baking competition that is just as fun, energetic, and challenging as its adult counterpart. The show is lighthearted, family-friendly fun at its core, and offers a lesson in resilience as the young bakers put their talents to the test.

Two seasons of Great British Baking Show: Juniors are currently available to stream on Netflix. Each season includes 15 episodes, and with all 30 available episodes hitting a runtime of 45 minutes or less, it’s easy to fit in most of a season in a day, and the addictive nature of the baking competition will have the entire family eager to press play on the next episode.

2) The Baby-Sitters Club

If you’re looking for a wholesome show with a bit of nostalgia that the entire family will love, then The Baby-Sitters Club is the answer. In 2020, the streaming giant rebooted the beloved ‘90s TV show for a new generation of viewers. Based on Ann M. Martin’s children’s novel series of the same name, the show centers around middle school students Kristy, Claudia, Mary Anne, Stacey, and Dawn as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

More than just the nostalgia factor, The Baby-Sitters Club is a great example of the power of female friendships, empowerment, and entrepreneurship that packs a perfect balance of humor and emotion that is perfect for younger and older viewers alike. The series ran for just two seasons on Netflix, with all 18 episodes quick and easy watches at 30 minutes or less.

1) Avatar: The Last Airbender

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender is a faithful reimagining of the beloved Nickelodeon series that will have the entire family hooked. The coming-of-age story centers around Aang, a young boy who learns he’s an Avatar. With the help of Katara and Sokka, he must master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.

Packed with great worldbuilding and visuals that draw you into the story, Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender is a great watch. The show does have a TV-14 rating due to more mature and darker themes and some violence, so it may be better suited for older kids in the home. The eight-episode debut season is available to stream now on Netflix alongside the original anime series on which it is based. The latter series is another great family-friendly viewing option but does require a bit more of a time commitment with a total of 44 episodes available to stream.