The 2019 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominations for TV

Welcome to the 2019 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards, where we here at ComicBook.com take a look back at the year that was and choose the best of the best in comics and related media. Here we’re looking at television, and what a year it has been for quality TV.

In 2019, the opening salvo was fired in the streaming wars. The battle will be fully joined this year when NBC and Warner Bros. get into the mix, but Disney has set the pace with its launch of Disney+ and Star Wars: The Mandalorian. HBO proved premium cable television is still alive and well. There were high expectations for Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen series, but few could have guessed it would have been as universally acclaimed as it has been. Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service had a banner year, launching The Boys, its superhero satire based on the popular comic, it had a cult hit in its adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens, and it even rescued the beloved sci-fi series The Expanse.

But you can never count out Netflix. The streaming service that started it all launched a new superhero series of its own with The Umbrella Academy, and continued to put out quality animated television with the likes to She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Disenchantment, and BoJack Horseman.

The staff of ComicBook.com considered all of this and more in coming up with our list of nominees for the Golden Issues television awards. Our finalized list of nominees follow.

Best TV Series

The nominees are:

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Good Omens (Amazon Prime)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix

Watchmen (HBO)

Best Animated TV Series

The nominees are

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Disenchantment (Netflix)

Harley Quinn (DC Universe)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

Best TV Actor

The nominees are:

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five – The Umbrella Academy

Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt – Watchmen

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin – The Mandalorian

Antony Starr as The Homelander – The Boys

David Tennant as Crowley – Good Omens

Best TV Actress

The nominees are:

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen – Game of Thrones

Rachel Keller as Sydney “Syd” Barrett – Legion

Regina King as Angela Abar/Sister Night — Watchmen

Jean Smart as Laurie Blake – Watchmen

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark – Game of Thrones

Best TV Ship

The nominees are:

Catradora (Catra & Adora) – She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Gendrya (Gendry & Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones

The Ineffable Husband (Aziraphale & Crowley) – Good Omens

Jaime x Brienne (Jaime Lannister & Brienne of Tarth) – Game of Thrones

Supercorp (Kara Danvers & Lena Luthor) – Supergirl

Most Shocking TV Moment

The nominees are:

Arya kills the Night King – Game of Thrones

Cal is Doctor Manhatten – Watchmen

Daenerys razes King’s Landing – Game of Thrones

Oliver learns he’s going to die – Arrow

Meeting Baby Yoda – The Mandalorian

Most Tragic TV Death

The nominees are:

Daenerys Targaryen – Game of Thrones

The casualties of the Battle of Winterfell – Game of Thrones

Enid, Henry, and Tara – The Walking Dead

Jim Hopper – Stranger Things

Oliver Queen – Arrow

Best TV Episode

The nominees are: