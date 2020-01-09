The 2019 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominations for TV

Welcome to the 2019 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards, where we here at ComicBook.com take a look back at the year that was and choose the best of the best in comics and related media. Here we’re looking at television, and what a year it has been for quality TV.
In 2019, the opening salvo was fired in the streaming wars. The battle will be fully joined this year when NBC and Warner Bros. get into the mix, but Disney has set the pace with its launch of Disney+ and Star Wars: The Mandalorian. HBO proved premium cable television is still alive and well. There were high expectations for Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen series, but few could have guessed it would have been as universally acclaimed as it has been. Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service had a banner year, launching The Boys, its superhero satire based on the popular comic, it had a cult hit in its adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens, and it even rescued the beloved sci-fi series The Expanse.
But you can never count out Netflix. The streaming service that started it all launched a new superhero series of its own with The Umbrella Academy, and continued to put out quality animated television with the likes to She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Disenchantment, and BoJack Horseman.
The staff of ComicBook.com considered all of this and more in coming up with our list of nominees for the Golden Issues television awards. Our finalized list of nominees follow.
Best TV Series
The nominees are:
- The Boys (Amazon Prime)
- Good Omens (Amazon Prime)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- The Umbrella Academy (Netflix
- Watchmen (HBO)
Best Animated TV Series
The nominees are
- BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
- Disenchantment (Netflix)
- Harley Quinn (DC Universe)
- Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
Best TV Actor
The nominees are:
- Aidan Gallagher as Number Five – The Umbrella Academy
- Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt – Watchmen
- Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin – The Mandalorian
- Antony Starr as The Homelander – The Boys
- David Tennant as Crowley – Good Omens
Best TV Actress
The nominees are:
- Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen – Game of Thrones
- Rachel Keller as Sydney “Syd” Barrett – Legion
- Regina King as Angela Abar/Sister Night — Watchmen
- Jean Smart as Laurie Blake – Watchmen
- Maisie Williams as Arya Stark – Game of Thrones
Best TV Ship
The nominees are:
- Catradora (Catra & Adora) – She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
- Gendrya (Gendry & Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
- The Ineffable Husband (Aziraphale & Crowley) – Good Omens
- Jaime x Brienne (Jaime Lannister & Brienne of Tarth) – Game of Thrones
- Supercorp (Kara Danvers & Lena Luthor) – Supergirl
Most Shocking TV Moment
The nominees are:
- Arya kills the Night King – Game of Thrones
- Cal is Doctor Manhatten – Watchmen
- Daenerys razes King’s Landing – Game of Thrones
- Oliver learns he’s going to die – Arrow
- Meeting Baby Yoda – The Mandalorian
Most Tragic TV Death
The nominees are:
- Daenerys Targaryen – Game of Thrones
- The casualties of the Battle of Winterfell – Game of Thrones
- Enid, Henry, and Tara – The Walking Dead
- Jim Hopper – Stranger Things
- Oliver Queen – Arrow
Best TV Episode
The nominees are:
- “Chapter 8: The Battle of Starcourt” – Stranger Things
- “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” – Game of Thrones
- “Number Five” – The Umbrella Academy
- “The Sin” – The Mandalorian
- “This Extraordinary Being” – Watchmen