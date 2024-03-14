Shōgun Fans Are Hyped About Show's New MVP After Episode 4
Shōgun (2024) Episode 4 has given fans a new favorite character - and social media reactions prove it.
Shōgun continues to be a breakout hit for FX and Hulu, with Episode 4 arguably generating the biggest buzz for the show yet.
It wasn't the brutal finale of Episode 4 that arguably generated the biggest buzz – that honor actually goes to a character who had a breakout moment in the episode, and is now a major fan-favorite.
WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!
In "Chapter 4: The Eightfold Fence" English pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) once again sees his fate take a sharp turn. After being left behind and narrowly escaping Osaka with his life, Blackthorne is granted the high-status title of "hatamoto" by Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanda), which includes getting his own place of residence in Izu and a consort in the form of Usami Fuji (Moeka Hoshi), the granddaughter of Toranaga's trusted general "Iron Fist" Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka).
Fuji started out from a place of deep tragedy when her husband and infant son were put to death for embarrassing Lord Toranaga in front of Lord Ishido (Takehiro Hira). It seemed unclear what role Fuji would play in the story – until now. As Blackthorne's consort, she shocked everyone when negotiating the surrender of his beloved pistols to Lord Yabushige's nephew Kashigi Omi (Hiroto Kanai). Instead of being timid and quiet, Fuji turned the gone on Kashigi while never losing her polite manner in requesting his departure.
After that display of loyalty (and a few more before the episode ends), Usami Fuji has clearly become the Best Girl of Shōgun:
Ladies Is Samurai Too
Oh Fuji Sama 🥺 #ShogunFX pic.twitter.com/7N1nBgJusg— Darwizzy 🧉 (@Zestgod_47) March 13, 2024
Oh, so you didn't know, huh? Now you know.
SHE MUST BE PROTECTED
“I’ve only know Fuji-sama for a day and a half, but if anything happened to her, I would kill everyone in this room and then myself.” #ShogunFX pic.twitter.com/TpWp20n5id— Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) March 13, 2024
with all sincerity I would die for Fuji-sama pic.twitter.com/1nHhqI68iM— Brit 🪷🇵🇸🍉 (@mothmandalorian) March 13, 2024
The level of fandom that Fuji-sama has inspired is crazy.
Insta-Fav
And just like that, Fuji-sama is now my favorite. 😍 #SHOGUN • #ShogunFX pic.twitter.com/ptwJasbhnz— 🇨🇩 Zande 🇨🇩 (@KongoZande) March 12, 2024
Like we said: TV's new Best Girl has arrived.
Not Familiar With Her Game
I apologize Fuji-sama I was not familiar with your game #ShogunFX pic.twitter.com/dKqYmMKZEN— Big Ol' Grilled Cheese (@wants_cheese) March 13, 2024
People were looking at Fuji-sama like the trampled little flower of Shōgun – until THIS.
Whole Crew Knew
I never tweet, but while filming Shōgun we couldn't wait to gif every brilliant performance by Moeka Hoshi (who plays Fuji)... and now we can! pic.twitter.com/JrBqbrXif8— Caillin Puente (@caillinpuente) March 12, 2024
Shōgun writer and producer Caillin Puente spilled the tea that Shōgun crew has been waiting since the cameras started rolling to turn Moeka Hoshi's Fuji into a meme icon. IYKYK.
Honor Craving, Pistol Waving
Fuji-sama was like #Shogun pic.twitter.com/IDtxvBAGSv— Muad’dib (@ThisIsNotKam) March 13, 2024
Fuji-sama now has her own meme thread.
...A 'G' In the Streets
Fuji-sama… is 👏🏽 a 👏🏽 G. 👏🏽#Shogun #ShogunFX— Marv (@marv_p) March 12, 2024
pic.twitter.com/koyMll5GvP
Fuji-sama #ShogunFX pic.twitter.com/k7rnOgtkaa— Cory (@CGOnlineArt) March 13, 2024
Get you someone that can hold down the home and blast a pistol to defend it, like Blackthorne did!
Headed for GOAT Status
Fuji-sama 🥰 My favourite character so far #Shogun along with Yabushige 😈 Such a riveting epic drama, excellent overall 👏🏽 #ShogunFX might end up being one of my all-time favorites. pic.twitter.com/TUzILAWqS6— 𝓝𝓪𝔂𝓪𝓷 🍃🎾🐕 নয়ন (@njb_moon) March 12, 2024
Shōgun is already heading for the 'All-Time TV GOATs' list, and bringing a lot of characters (and actors) along with it.
GOAT Performer
Can we all just agree that Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji in FXs Shogun was an absolutely phenomenal performance! Her character and the way it was played was out-fricken-standing! Probably one of my favorite performances I’ve seen in a show in a long time. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/gPttrYoebu— Siren’s son (@Sirens_son) March 13, 2024
Moeka Hoshi: INTERNATIONAL STARDOM UNLOCKED.
Mother ATE
Fuji-sama is such a badass in SHŌGUN.. she ate that #SHOGUN #ShogunFX pic.twitter.com/Uos5sbFd11— elizabeth olsen’s pr manager (@elizbcth) March 13, 2024
...Like tbe scene was a gourmet buffet.