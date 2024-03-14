Shōgun Fans Are Hyped About Show's New MVP After Episode 4

Shōgun (2024) Episode 4 has given fans a new favorite character - and social media reactions prove it.

By Kofi Outlaw

Shōgun continues to be a breakout hit for FX and Hulu, with Episode 4 arguably generating the biggest buzz for the show yet. 

It wasn't the brutal finale of Episode 4 that arguably generated the biggest buzz – that honor actually goes to a character who had a breakout moment in the episode, and is now a major fan-favorite. 

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW! 

In "Chapter 4: The Eightfold Fence" English pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) once again sees his fate take a sharp turn. After being left behind and narrowly escaping Osaka with his life, Blackthorne is granted the high-status title of "hatamoto" by Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanda), which includes getting his own place of residence in Izu and a consort in the form of Usami Fuji (Moeka Hoshi), the granddaughter of Toranaga's trusted general "Iron Fist" Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka).

Fuji started out from a place of deep tragedy when her husband and infant son were put to death for embarrassing Lord Toranaga in front of Lord Ishido (Takehiro Hira). It seemed unclear what role Fuji would play in the story – until now. As Blackthorne's consort, she shocked everyone when negotiating the surrender of his beloved pistols to Lord Yabushige's nephew Kashigi Omi (Hiroto Kanai). Instead of being timid and quiet, Fuji turned the gone on Kashigi while never losing her polite manner in requesting his departure. 

After that display of loyalty (and a few more before the episode ends), Usami Fuji has clearly become the Best Girl of Shōgun

Ladies Is Samurai Too

Oh, so you didn't know, huh? Now you know.

SHE MUST BE PROTECTED

The level of fandom that Fuji-sama has inspired is crazy.

Insta-Fav

Like we said: TV's new Best Girl has arrived.

Not Familiar With Her Game

People were looking at Fuji-sama like the trampled little flower of Shōgun – until THIS.

Whole Crew Knew

Shōgun writer and producer Caillin Puente spilled the tea that Shōgun crew has been waiting since the cameras started rolling to turn Moeka Hoshi's Fuji into a meme icon. IYKYK.

Honor Craving, Pistol Waving

Fuji-sama now has her own meme thread.

...A 'G' In the Streets

Get you someone that can hold down the home and blast a pistol to defend it, like Blackthorne did!

Headed for GOAT Status

Shōgun is already heading for the 'All-Time TV GOATs' list, and bringing a lot of characters (and actors) along with it.

GOAT Performer

Moeka Hoshi: INTERNATIONAL STARDOM UNLOCKED.

Mother ATE

...Like tbe scene was a gourmet buffet.

