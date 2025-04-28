Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Will Finally Share New Updates Soon

One Piece is now in the works on Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix, and the series is promising some new updates on the season are coming very soon with a new event hitting later this Spring. One Piece’s live-action series was one of the most successful anime adaptations of the last few years, so it was no surprise to see that a second season was quickly announced to be in the works. Coming together in the years since, there are still many questions from fans on how it’s all going to look when the new episodes hit in the near future.

Some of those questions will be answered soon enough as Netflix has announced a new TUDUM 2025 event that will be streaming live with Netflix May 31 at 8pm ET | 5 pm PT. This event showcases much of Netflix’s upcoming and in the works projects, and one of these showcases has been confirmed to be One Piece Season 2. It’s yet to be revealed what exactly fans will get from this new update, but the potential is great considering we haven’t seen any real images or footage from the new season yet. Check out the Netflix TUDUM 2025 trailer below.

👀 No spoilers, but you don’t want to miss this, Nakama. 🏴‍☠️ See you on May 31st! https://t.co/SQc7CvKGFM — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) April 28, 2025

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out?

One Piece Season 2 is now in the works for Netflix, but a release date or window has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. It’s increasingly looking like a 2026 release is on the table for the new episodes as Netflix previously teased many of the new shows coming in 2025, and did not include One Piece Season 2 as part of that announced line up. This could change with a surprise during Netflix TUDUM 2025, but that’s only one of the potential updates we could be getting from the season as there are still many unknown details.

Netflix’s One Piece has been showcasing a lot of fun looks behind the scenes from new members of the cast in the months since it wrapped production, but has yet to reveal any final images or footage from the season itself. This means that there’s likely going to be a first look at Season 2 revealed during this coming event in some form. We could also get a release date or window, so cross your fingers that this coming event is a big one.

What to Know for One Piece Season 2

What has been revealed from One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda (in an announcement to fans last year) is that Season 2 of the live-action series will feature the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs with its coming episodes. We’ve seen a lot of new names added to the cast as a result of these arcs coming in the season, but many of their final in-costume looks have yet to be shared either. Nor has it been revealed how the live-action take on Tony Tony Chopper will look.

There have been some other changes amidst this production too. Former showrunner Matt Owens announced that has left the series to focus on his mental health, but it has yet to be announced who has taken over as showrunner in his place. Nor has it been revealed how this could potentially impact future seasons of the live-action series (as this show could go on for as long as Netflix and its cast want it to). But thankfully, we’ll start to get some new updates later this Spring.