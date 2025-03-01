7 Must-See Shows If You Loved The X-Files

“The truth is out there” became more than just a tagline when The X-Files revolutionized television in the 1990s. Chris Carter’s groundbreaking series blended paranormal investigations with government conspiracies, creating a perfect storm of weekly mysteries and overarching mythology that kept viewers coming back for nine seasons (plus a revival). In addition, the chemistry between skeptical medical doctor Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) and true believer Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) provided the emotional foundation that grounded even the most outlandish cases. What made The X-Files truly special was its ability to oscillate between standalone “monster-of-the-week” episodes and complex conspiracy arcs involving alien colonization and shadowy government operatives, exploring diverse storytelling styles while maintaining its core tension between scientific rationalism and unexplainable phenomena.

For those who’ve exhausted their X-Files rewatches, several exceptional series either echo or carry forward its spirit while offering their own unique twists. These shows capture different aspects of what made The X-Files so compelling, whether it’s exploring the paranormal, diving into conspiracy theories, examining the tension between science and faith, or creating rich mythologies with complex characters at their center. The following seven shows represent the best you can watch to scratch your X-Files itch:

Twin Peaks

A few years before Mulder and Scully investigated their first X-file, David Lynch and Mark Frost’s surrealist masterpiece laid crucial groundwork for how weird television could be. Twin Peaks follows FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) as he investigates the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) in a seemingly idyllic northwestern town. What begins as a murder mystery quickly descends into a nightmarish exploration of small-town secrets, supernatural forces, and alternate dimensions.

Twin Peaks‘ dreamlike atmosphere, cryptic symbolism, and bold narrative choices pushed the boundaries of television storytelling before serialized dramas became commonplace. Without Twin Peaks, there likely wouldn’t have been an X-Files — Chris Carter has acknowledged its influence, particularly in episodes like “Beyond the Sea” and the entire Red Museum mythology. Both shows share a fascination with the darkness lurking beneath ordinary facades and government agents confronting forces beyond conventional understanding. For X-Files fans who appreciated the series’ more experimental, surreal elements, Twin Peaks offers an even deeper dive into uncompromising weirdness and philosophical horror.

Fringe

Created by J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci, Fringe perhaps comes closest to capturing The X-Files’ specific alchemy while establishing its own identity. The series centers on FBI agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), scientist Walter Bishop (John Noble), and his son Peter (Joshua Jackson) as they investigate unexplained phenomena related to “fringe science.” Initially structured as a procedural with standalone cases involving telekinesis, spontaneous combustion, and biological oddities, Fringe gradually unveils an intricate mythology involving parallel universes and a war between realities.

Fringe balances episodic investigations with an increasingly complex narrative that rewards attentive viewers like The X-Files did. In addition, much like The X-Files, the character dynamics evolve organically, with Olivia transitioning from skeptic to believer as she discovers her own connections to the pattern of strange events. What distinguishes Fringe is its commitment to providing scientific explanations — however speculative — for its weirdness, grounding its most fantastical elements in theoretical physics rather than the paranormal. This approach makes Fringe the perfect next step for X-Files fans who prefer sci-fi-oriented episodes to purely supernatural ones.

Evil

Evil tackles the fundamental Scully-Mulder dynamic with a fresh twist, examining the tension between science and faith through the partnership of forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter). Along with tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), they investigate purported supernatural phenomena for the Catholic Church, determining whether cases warrant exorcism or psychiatric treatment.

Created by Robert and Michelle King (The Good Wife), the series excels at maintaining ambiguity — many episodes conclude without definitively confirming whether an incident was genuinely supernatural or had a rational explanation. Furthermore, the show delves into philosophical questions about the nature of evil while delivering genuinely unsettling horror sequences that would make even veteran X-Files viewers squirm. Despite its contemporary setting, Evil captures the same atmospheric dread that characterized the best X-Files episodes, particularly in its exploration of how technology might be amplifying ancient evils. The series also shares The X-Files’ ability to blend dark humor with genuinely disturbing content, creating a tonal balance that keeps viewers simultaneously entertained and unnerved.

The Twilight Zone

Rod Serling’s anthology series may have predated The X-Files by decades, but its DNA is unmistakably present throughout Mulder and Scully’s investigations. The Twilight Zone pioneered using science fiction, fantasy, and horror to examine social issues and human psychology, an approach The X-Files frequently adopted in standalone episodes. Each self-contained story presents ordinary people confronting extraordinary circumstances, from time travel paradoxes to alien encounters, often with ironic twists that reveal uncomfortable truths about human nature.

Chris Carter and his writing team frequently paid homage to The Twilight Zone, with episodes like “Jose Chung’s ‘From Outer Space’” and “Post-Modern Prometheus” directly channeling Serling’s narrative style. The anthology format of Twilight Zone means viewers can jump in anywhere, though starting with classic episodes like “Time Enough at Last” or “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street” provides the perfect introduction to the series’ genius. For X-Files fans who particularly enjoyed the monster-of-the-week format and social commentary, The Twilight Zone offers dozens of condensed, thoughtfully crafted stories that examine the unknown with similar depth.

The Leftovers

While less focused on investigations than The X-Files, Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta’s existential drama captures a similar sense of cosmic mystery. The Leftovers begins three years after the “Sudden Departure” — an unexplained event where 2% of the global population vanished without a trace. Rather than focusing on solving the mystery, the series examines how people cope with profound uncertainty and grief, following police chief Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux) and Departure-affected Nora Durst (Carrie Coon) as they navigate a world fundamentally altered by an unexplainable phenomenon.

The Leftovers explores faith, science, and the human need for meaning in the face of the inexplicable — themes that were central to The X-Files at its best. Plus, what makes The Leftovers particularly compelling for X-Files fans is its willingness to examine how encountering the unexplainable transforms people, sometimes into versions of themselves they barely recognize. The series features some of the most emotionally devastating television episodes ever produced, with performances that capture the same psychological complexity that Anderson and Duchovny brought to their iconic roles.

Warehouse 13

For X-Files fans who preferred the series’ more playful episodes, Warehouse 13 offers a delightful blend of supernatural investigation with a healthy dose of humor and heart. The show follows Secret Service agents Pete Lattimer (Eddie McClintock) and Myka Bering (Joanne Kelly) as they’re reassigned to Warehouse 13, a massive government repository housing supernatural artifacts that pose dangers to the public. Together with tech genius Claudia Donovan (Allison Scagliotti) and warehouse caretaker Artie Nielsen (Saul Rubinek), they track down objects with bizarre powers — from Lewis Carroll’s mirror to Lizzie Borden’s compact — before they can cause widespread harm.

Warehouse 13 balances procedural “artifact of the week” cases with an evolving mythology involving previous warehouses throughout history and a recurring villain obsessed with using artifacts for world domination. What truly distinguishes Warehouse 13 is its emphasis on found family dynamics among the warehouse team, creating emotional stakes that ground even the most outlandish artifact hunts. As such, the show captures The X-Files’ sense of wonder about historical mysteries while maintaining a consistently lighter tone that makes it perfect comfort viewing for fans who enjoyed humorous episodes like “Bad Blood” or “Small Potatoes.”

Stranger Things

The Duffer Brothers’ nostalgic sensation Stranger Things owes a clear debt to The X-Files while filtering its influence through 1980s Spielbergian adventure and horror. Set in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, the series begins with the disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and the appearance of a mysterious girl with telekinetic powers named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). As Will’s friends investigate his disappearance, they discover a government laboratory conducting experiments that have opened a gateway to another dimension called the Upside Down.

Stranger Things captures The X-Files’ fascination with shadowy government conspiracies and small towns harboring dark secrets, while its multi-generational ensemble allows for both coming-of-age adventure and adult investigations. The show’s sprawling mythology involving the Upside Down, telekinetic experiments, and Soviet involvement mirrors The X-Files’ alien conspiracy arc, complete with sinister men in suits and sympathetic scientists. What resonates most strongly with X-Files fans is how Stranger Things combines genuine human connection with supernatural threats, creating a world where emotional bonds prove as important as understanding the occult forces at work.

