My Adventures With Superman Season 3 Reveals Release Date, Comics-Fueled Storyline

It’s been a little under two years since Adult Swim visited Metropolis, as My Adventures With Superman planned a major return to Cartoon Network with Clark Kent at the helm. With various hints teasing at several comic book characters making their debut in the next season, the Man of Steel’s return is imminent, as the DC animated series has confirmed when we can expect it to air. Alongside the release date, a new breakdown has confirmed what story material season three will cover and which familiar heroes and villains will make their animated debut. Be prepared, DC fans, because the Reign of the Supermen is nigh.

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In a new report from Entertainment Weekly, My Adventures With Superman has confirmed that its third season will air on Adult Swim beginning on June 13th. The upcoming season will, as mentioned earlier, focus on the storyline, “Reign of the Supermen,” a tale from the DC Comics that focuses on various new Men of Steel taking center stage following Clark Kent’s death in his battle against Doomsday. Surprisingly, showrunner Jake Wyatt didn’t confirm if the Man of Steel will die this time around to usher in the likes of Cyborg Superman and Superboy, though he wasn’t shy when it came to the influence that the comic book storyline had on the upcoming arc.

The Supermen Are Coming

Adult Swim

To start, Wyatt confirmed that Adult Swim had always planned on releasing a third season of My Adventures With Superman. “I wanna be clear, the studio was always super supportive and ready to make it. We just needed the stars and the bank accounts to align.” To add to this commentary, the voice of Superman himself, Jack Quaid, expressed his love of the season and appreciated the fans waiting for the show’s comeback, “I just wanna thank the fans for their patience on that because the fans have been really amazing. It’s a really great season. I’ve seen some of it. It’s really funny, but the stakes are also so much higher.”

As those who watched season two know, the character that would become the Cyborg Superman, Hank Henshaw, had been introduced, though as a human being rather than the mechanical terror that would become one of the Man of Steel’s greatest foes. During the interview, Wyatt confirmed that “we’re Cyborg Superman right out of the gate,” hinting at the fact that the villain’s origin seemingly won’t be told from the start. The first image sees the Cyborg Superman sporting an “L” shield rather than an “S,” most likely meaning that he has become a creation of Lex Luthor in this continuity.

On the topic of the comics, Jake confirmed that the writers’ room did revisit the original story that spawned Cyborg Superman, Superboy, and Steel, though this incarnation will make some big changes: “It’s not gonna be a retread of the comics, but we did make all the writers read the comics. “It’s less Death [of Superman] and more about, ‘What’s a Superman?’ The fun thing about Reign of the Supermen is that it’s all these impostors who have the same power set but different values.” To date, My Adventures With Superman has yet to confirm if Doomsday will appear in season three, which would make for a big change from the comics if the nigh-invincible villain didn’t kick off this arc.

Cyborg Superman, Superboy, And Steel, Oh My

Adult Swim

In the build-up to this third season, Adult Swim on the convention circuit hinted at the arrival of Connor Kent, aka Superboy, who will be sporting his traditional ’90s look for the animated series. Wyatt was sure to discuss the young superhero as a part of this interview. “Superboy can’t just push Clark’s buttons, so Superboy’s been adjusted to be more relevant to all of our characters, and then he is going to embody the tension between hope in the present and fear in the future…. He was the writers’ and the artists’ favorite character for the season, and we’re going to complicate him a bit over the course of it.”

My Adventures With Superman had, much like Hank Henshaw, introduced us to John Henry Irons, aka the man who would become Steel. Wyatt confirms that while Steel will be a part of the upcoming season, he will be “more lightly involved” and hints that should the show get renewed for a fourth season, he’d play a bigger role. “We’ve got plans for him” and season three will “heavily feature three of the others of the alternate Superman from Reign.” In the article, Wyatt doesn’t go into detail regarding the arrival of Eradicator, the fourth Superman to appear as a part of the comic, so we’ll have to wait and see if the glasses-wearing vigilante arrives this summer.

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Via Entertainment Weekly