Riverdale: "Chapter One Hundred and Thirteen: Biblical" Synopsis Released

While things on The CW's Riverdale have always had a bit of a supernatural bent to them, Season 6 of the series has seen a battle between good and evil unlike anything it's faced before and now things are about to get biblical — literally. The CW has released the official episode synopsis for "Chapter One Hundred and Thirteen: Biblical". The episode, the eighteenth of the season, is scheduled to air on Sunday, June 27th.

According to the synopsis, it sounds like Percival will be making things difficult for Archie and the gang yet again as they plan a celebratory event. This time, it appears that he's going old school, which probably doesn't bode well for anyone involved. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

"PERCIVAL'S LATEST MOVE — As the gang plan an event celebrating two of their own, strange biblical plaques around town threaten to put a damper on the special day. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Brian E. Paterson."

The series has already established that Percival (Chris O'Shea) isn't just a bad dude but is actual evil. In "Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America", Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) ended up time traveling through different eras and discovered that Percival is the actual personification of evil and that the fight the gang faces isn't just one for Riverdale, but everything. and the situation is pretty bleak as it seems that every bit ahead the good guys get, Percival is either one step ahead or not that far behind, something that should make for quite a showdown once we get to the season finale, which is presently tentatively scheduled for July 31st.

Riverdale has been renewed for a Season 7 at The CW, though the series will not return until mid-season 2022-2023 and Season 7 will be the series' last.

"We encouraged all of those producers to try to treat their finales as if they could be series finales. We wanted to do the right thing by the series and by the fans,' network president Mark Pedowitz previously explained. "We had a long conversation with Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, "Riverdale" executive producer and Archie Comics [chief creative officer] yesterday, who's thrilled by this news. And we're going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It was an iconic pop culture star, and we want to make sure it goes out the right way and that is the decision. I think they choose that seven years is the right amount, and we want to do the right thing. That's a personal thing. As a fan myself. I do want to do what's right for the show."

Pedowitz added, "We have not declared how many episodes yet. But I do not believe it will be a shortened season. It goes back to what I said earlier: I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs and appropriate send off."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Thirteen: Biblical" will air on Sunday, June 27th.